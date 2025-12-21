LIVE TV
  • From Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli: Top 5 Richest Cricketers in India 2025 Net Worth and Career Highlights

Indian cricket stars are not only famous for their performance on the field but also for their massive earnings through endorsements businesses and investments. In 2025 several legendary and active cricketers continue to dominate the list of the richest sports personalities in India. Below is the updated list of the top 5 richest cricketers in India in 2025 along with their estimated net worth and key achievements.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: December 21, 2025 15:14:18 IST
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

In 2025, Sachin Tendulkar remains the richest cricketer in India with an estimated net worth of ₹1,400 crore and earned through long term brand endorsements, business investments, and his unmatched cricket legacy.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli follows closely with a net worth of ₹1,050 crore in 2025, making him the richest active Indian cricketer due to his IPL salary, endorsements, and successful business ventures.

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has a net worth of ₹950 crore in 2025, driven by IPL earnings, brand deals, farming businesses, and startup investments.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, the current Indian captain holds an estimated net worth of ₹400 crore in 2025. He earned through BCCI salary, IPL leadership at Mumbai Indians, brand endorsements, and investments.

Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly holds a net worth of ₹500 crore in 2025 He is earning through commentary roles, television appearances, and his tenure in cricket administration.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

