From Sahi Pakde Hain! to Actually Saving the Bhabhis: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Movie Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot and More

Storyline

In "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun on the Run," the classic rivalry between Vibhuti and Tiwari shifts to the highway when a road trip with their wives, Anita and Angoori, takes a wild turn. The families find themselves in the crosshairs of two eccentric gangsters, Shanti and Kranti, who fall for the bhabhis and attempt to marry them at gunpoint. This cinematic expansion adds a spooky horror-comedy twist to the mix, featuring a "possessed" Angoori and a high-stakes invention by the quirky Saxena.