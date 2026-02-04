From Sahi Pakde Hain! to Actually Saving the Bhabhis: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Movie Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot and More
“Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run” is an upcoming Hindi comedy drama film. The Movie brings the charm of the hugely popular Indian television sitcom to the big screen. Based on the iconic comedy show of the same name & the film promises non stop laughter, quirky characters and hilarious situations that fans have loved for years. With its relatable humor and light hearted storytelling & the movie aims to entertain audiences across all age groups.
Release date
"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run" is an upcoming Hindi comedy drama film scheduled to release in theaters on 6 February 2026, based on the popular TV show.
Director
Director Shashank Bali has been the creative force behind the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! franchise since its inception in 2015. Known for his expertise in "sarcastic and dark comedy," he has directed over 2,700 episodes of the TV series and is now transitioning that vision to the big screen with "Fun on the Run"
Cast
The original television leads: Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti), Rohitashv Gour (Tiwari), Shubhangi Atre (Angoori) and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita) as reprint their roles.
They are joined by new cast members including Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua).
Plot
The film follows the rival neighbors and their wives on a chaotic road trip where they encounter eccentric characters & transforming their journey into a hilarious adventure.
Storyline
In "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun on the Run," the classic rivalry between Vibhuti and Tiwari shifts to the highway when a road trip with their wives, Anita and Angoori, takes a wild turn. The families find themselves in the crosshairs of two eccentric gangsters, Shanti and Kranti, who fall for the bhabhis and attempt to marry them at gunpoint. This cinematic expansion adds a spooky horror-comedy twist to the mix, featuring a "possessed" Angoori and a high-stakes invention by the quirky Saxena.
