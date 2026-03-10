From Salman Khan To Rohit Shetty: Bollywood Celebs Reported Gunshots Outside Their Home
In recent years, a disturbing trend has emerged: high-profile celebrities are increasingly becoming targets of gun violence and intimidation, not only in India but also abroad. From Bollywood stars to Punjabi singers and social media influencers, several prominent figures have faced attacks near their homes, highlighting the risks that come with fame.
Bollywood Stars Who Faced Gunshot Scares Outside Their Homes
These incidents—ranging from drive-by shootings to direct threats linked to gang rivalries or personal disputes—underscore that celebrity status often invites real-world danger, putting both the stars and their families at risk.
Disha Patani
On September 12, 2025, gunshots were fired outside the family home of actress Disha Patani in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, with approximately 8–10 bullets discharged. Reports indicated that the Goldy Brar gang carried out the attack, allegedly due to a dispute involving her sister. The incident highlighted that even celebrities’ families living outside major cities like Mumbai are at risk.
Rohit Shetty
Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty reportedly experienced a similar scare just last month when gunshots were fired near his residence in Juhu, an upscale area of Mumbai. Although no injuries were reported, the incident prompted police to pursue the suspects, who allegedly opened fire at the director’s home before fleeing. Several arrests were made in connection with the case. Reports suggest that the attack was orchestrated by members of the Shubham Lonkar gang, with six main assailants allegedly motivated by the lure of easy money, attention, and a sense of identity.
Kangana Ranaut
In August 2020, actress Kangana Ranaut reported hearing gunshots near her Manali home, alleging it was an intimidation attempt linked to her remarks on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. A preliminary police investigation, however, did not immediately find evidence of gunfire, and reports later suggested that the sounds may have been fireworks.
Karan Aujla
Punjabi singer Karan Aujla revealed that he was targeted six times in 2025. The incidents, involving shootings and extortion attempts at his Canadian residence, prompted him to share his experience on a podcast with Raj Shamani: “Till now, it has happened six times with me – firing on me or my house. The worst part is that the houses in Canada are made of wood. The bullet just goes through, so there’s no safety.” The threats ultimately led him to relocate to Dubai.
Salman Khan
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was the target of one of the most widely publicized celebrity attacks. While at home with his family, two men on a motorcycle fired shots at his Galaxy Apartment residence and fled the scene. The early-morning attack triggered a major manhunt for the perpetrators and those who helped plan it. The incident was reportedly connected to threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had previously issued death threats to Khan. Following the attack, security around his residence was significantly increased, and he was granted special protection.
Elvish Yadav
On August 17, 2025, over 24 bullets were fired at the house of social media personality Elvish Yadav in Gurugram. Although he was away at the time, his family was at home. The incident underscored how online fame can attract serious real-world threats.
Gippy Grewal
Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal was also targeted in Canada, with gunfire reported outside his gated West Vancouver residence. Members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility, accusing Grewal of being close to Salman Khan and “overacting” after the death of fellow Punjabi star Sidhu Moosewala. Authorities subsequently launched an official investigation following the threats.
AP Dhillon
Punjabi singer AP Dhillon reported an attack involving gunfire at his residence on Vancouver Island, Canada. The assault, which was captured on video and went viral on social media, showed the gunman firing at the property and setting vehicles on fire. The attack was reportedly linked to threats stemming from Dhillon’s association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Gangster Rohit Godara allegedly claimed responsibility, and Canadian authorities arrested a suspect named Abhijeet Kingra, an Indian from Ontario, while issuing a warrant for a second individual.