From Salman Khan To Rohit Shetty: Bollywood Celebs Reported Gunshots Outside Their Home

Karan Aujla

Karan Aujla

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla revealed that he was targeted six times in 2025. The incidents, involving shootings and extortion attempts at his Canadian residence, prompted him to share his experience on a podcast with Raj Shamani: “Till now, it has happened six times with me – firing on me or my house. The worst part is that the houses in Canada are made of wood. The bullet just goes through, so there’s no safety.” The threats ultimately led him to relocate to Dubai.