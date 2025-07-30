  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama

7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama

Several Bollywood relationships have ended amid allegations of infidelity, yet many of the individuals involved have shown maturity by maintaining friendly relationships afterward. These stories underline that even in a world dominated by headlines, grace, forgiveness, and mutual respect can prevail. 

By: Last Updated: July 30, 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama - Photo Gallery
1/8

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani

Both were once on the verge of getting married, but the wedding was reportedly called off due to Salman's alleged infidelity. Sangeeta is often spotted at khan family events and continues to support him, showing no signs of hatred or bitterness.

7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama - Photo Gallery
2/8

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

It was admitted that Ranbir cheated on Deepika Padukone during their relationship, which ended on a sour note. Both of them have moved forward personally and professionally and share a warm relationship.

7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama - Photo Gallery
3/8

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

It was rumored that the main reason behind their breakup was Shahid's alleged closeness with other actresses. Both of them maintain a respectful professional relationship, even coexisting peacefully at award shows and events.

7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama - Photo Gallery
4/8

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Kapoor

They never confirmed their relationship publicly, it was believed that they were dating. They parted ways because of Hrithik amid rumors of infidelity. Both of them remain extremely close friends and co-parents.

7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama - Photo Gallery
5/8

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

It was believed that they were dating, Aditya's infidelity was the reason for their fallout. Both remain on good terms and have spoken positively about each other in the media.

7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama - Photo Gallery
6/8

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Their marriage ended after 16 years, due to Amir’s closeness with Kiran Rao. Even after their divorce, both maintain cordial relationships. Both of them appeared together during family events for the sake of their children.

7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama - Photo Gallery
7/8

Sajid Khan and Gauahar Khan

Their breakup involved allegations of Sajid’s infidelity. They both are not very vocal about each other now, both have maintained cordial terms and mutual respect in public.

7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The instances are based on public interviews, media coverage, and entertainment news portals. Allegations of cheating are subjective unless confirmed directly by the parties involved.

Tags:

7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama - Photo Gallery
7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama - Photo Gallery
7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama - Photo Gallery
7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?