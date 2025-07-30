7 Bollywood Stars Who Were Accused Of Cheating On Their Partners Yet Chose Friendship Over Drama
Several Bollywood relationships have ended amid allegations of infidelity, yet many of the individuals involved have shown maturity by maintaining friendly relationships afterward. These stories underline that even in a world dominated by headlines, grace, forgiveness, and mutual respect can prevail.
Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani
Both were once on the verge of getting married, but the wedding was reportedly called off due to Salman's alleged infidelity. Sangeeta is often spotted at khan family events and continues to support him, showing no signs of hatred or bitterness.
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone
It was admitted that Ranbir cheated on Deepika Padukone during their relationship, which ended on a sour note. Both of them have moved forward personally and professionally and share a warm relationship.
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor
It was rumored that the main reason behind their breakup was Shahid's alleged closeness with other actresses. Both of them maintain a respectful professional relationship, even coexisting peacefully at award shows and events.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Kapoor
They never confirmed their relationship publicly, it was believed that they were dating. They parted ways because of Hrithik amid rumors of infidelity. Both of them remain extremely close friends and co-parents.
Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor
It was believed that they were dating, Aditya's infidelity was the reason for their fallout. Both remain on good terms and have spoken positively about each other in the media.
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta
Their marriage ended after 16 years, due to Amir’s closeness with Kiran Rao. Even after their divorce, both maintain cordial relationships. Both of them appeared together during family events for the sake of their children.
Sajid Khan and Gauahar Khan
Their breakup involved allegations of Sajid’s infidelity. They both are not very vocal about each other now, both have maintained cordial terms and mutual respect in public.
Disclaimer
The instances are based on public interviews, media coverage, and entertainment news portals. Allegations of cheating are subjective unless confirmed directly by the parties involved.