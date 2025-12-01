LIVE TV
  From Samantha- Raj Nidimoru to Rekha-Vinod Mehra: Top 7 Bollywood Celebs Who Married Secretly

From Samantha- Raj Nidimoru to Rekha-Vinod Mehra: Top 7 Bollywood Celebs Who Married Secretly

Bollywood is no stranger to hidden romances and hush-hush weddings. Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently married Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony and has been making headlines. Neither of them has issued any official confirmation. Their alleged low-key union has once again drawn attention to how several celebrity couples choose privacy over limelight. 

December 1, 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru
1/8

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to Raj Nidimoru on December 1 at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yog Centre. There were a total of 30 guests. Raj Nidimoru is an Indian-American filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer, best known as one-half of the renowned director duo Raj and DK.

Rekha & Vinod Mehra
2/8

Rekha & Vinod Mehra

Rekha had a close relationship with Vinod Mehra, and later, both got married secretly. Their relationship ended due to strong opposition from Mehra’s mother, who disapproved of Rekha’s public image.

Govinda & Sunita Ahuja
3/8

Govinda & Sunita Ahuja

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in a private ceremony that was kept secret for several years until after their daughter Tina was born. Their divorce rumours made headlines recently, though Sunit has publicly denied the rumours.

Archana Singh Puri and Parmeet Sethi
4/8

Archana Singh Puri and Parmeet Sethi

Archana Singh Puri and Parmeet Sethi initially kept their marriage a secret for about four years to protect Archana’s acting career. Ahead of their secret marriage, they stayed in a four-year live-in relationship.

Rani Mukerji & Aditya Chopra
5/8

Rani Mukerji & Aditya Chopra

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra tied the knot in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, with only close family in attendance. The couple kept their wedding completely under wraps and confirmed it only after the ceremony.

Surveen Chawla & Akshay Thakker
6/8

Surveen Chawla & Akshay Thakker

Surveen Chawla secretly married Akshay Thakker in Italy back in 2015, but the actress revealed her wedding only two years later. The news came as a surprise to fans, as she had kept the ceremony and her relationship completely private.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol
7/8

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got married secretly in 2014, but didn’t announce it until 2016, as Amrita believed it could harm her career.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on media reports, interviews, and public sources. Some details, especially regarding private events and celebrity relationships, may not have been officially confirmed by the individuals involved. Readers are advised to treat rumours and unverified reports with caution.

