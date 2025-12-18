From Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Hina Khan: Top 6 Celebrities Who Got Married in 2025
The year 2025 turned out to be truly special for the entertainment industry as several beloved celebrities tied the knot and began a new chapter of their lives. From South Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu to popular television icon Hina Khan, celebrity weddings dominated headlines and social media throughout the year. These star studded yet often intimate ceremonies captured fans’ hearts and became some of the most talked about moments of the year. Here is a Year Ender 2025 look at the top celebrities who got married and made 2025 unforgettable:
Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru (of The Family Man co-creators “Raj & DK”) on 1 December 2025 in a private spiritual ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The intimate event focused on traditional rites and close family and friends rather than a large celebration.
Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal
TV star Hina Khan tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on 4 June 2025 at her Mumbai home. The ceremony was intimate and meaningful and taking place amidst Hina’s cancer battle, drawing emotional support from fans.
Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee
Actor Prateik Babbar married Priya Banerjee on 14 February 2025 at his late mother Smita Patil’s home in Mumbai. The Valentine’s Day wedding was intimate and emotional though it sparked media buzz due to some family absence
Armaan Malik & Aashna Shroff
Popular singer Armaan Malik married influencer Aashna Shroff on 2 January 2025 in Mahabaleshwar. The lowkey but beautifully styled outdoor wedding marked one of the earliest celeb weddings of the year.
Prajakta Koli & Vrishank Khanal
Digital star Prajakta “MostlySane” Koli and partner Vrishank Khanal wed on 25 February 2025 in Karjat, blending Indian and Nepali traditions in a heartfelt ceremony after a long relationship.
Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani
TV actress Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani exchanged vows on 30 September 2025 during a special televised wedding on the show Pati Patni Aur Panga, making it one of the year’s most watched celeb weddings.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.