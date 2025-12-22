From Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Nidhhi Agerwal: A Look At Celebrities Who Were Mobbed By Crowd

Celebrities Who Were Mobbed By Crowd: The glow of stardom is often defined by adoring fans, flashing cameras and box office highs, but fame also comes with moments far removed from glamour. In recent months, several actors have found themselves in disturbing situations where security failed and crowds became unmanageable. From Nidhhi Agerwal’s chaotic song launch and Katrina Kaif’s Kumbh Mela visit to Allu Arjun’s film premiere and Deepika Padukone’s airport encounter, these incidents highlight celebrities who were mobbed by overzealous admirers.