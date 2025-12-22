From Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Nidhhi Agerwal: A Look At Celebrities Who Were Mobbed By Crowd
Celebrities Who Were Mobbed By Crowd: The glow of stardom is often defined by adoring fans, flashing cameras and box office highs, but fame also comes with moments far removed from glamour. In recent months, several actors have found themselves in disturbing situations where security failed and crowds became unmanageable. From Nidhhi Agerwal’s chaotic song launch and Katrina Kaif’s Kumbh Mela visit to Allu Arjun’s film premiere and Deepika Padukone’s airport encounter, these incidents highlight celebrities who were mobbed by overzealous admirers.
Nidhhi Agerwal
In December 2025, the actress was surrounded by an unruly crowd while leaving a song launch at a Hyderabad mall. Visuals showed her struggling to make her way to her vehicle, sparking criticism of the organisers over inadequate security arrangements.
Allu Arjun
A stampede broke out during the December 2024 premiere of Pushpa 2 after a sudden crowd surge and a gate collapse at the theatre. The incident left one person dead and several others injured.
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh
The celebrity couple faced a mobbing incident at Jamnagar airport in February 2024, where heavy crowding forced Ranveer Singh to shield and escort a pregnant Deepika Padukone through the chaos.
Katrina Kaif
Chaos marked the actress’s visit to the Maha Kumbh in 2025 as fans, priests and photographers crowded around her and her mother-in-law during a holy dip, raising concerns over crowd control.
Janhvi Kapoor
The actress was reportedly jostled and pushed while moving through an overwhelming mix of fans and paparazzi at a Dahi Handi event in Mumbai.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
She too was mobbed by fans during a public appearance in Hyderabad, renewing conversations around the need for stronger safety measures for celebrities at public events.
