From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer
Indian snacks like samosas, pakoras, and tikkis can be made healthier with an air fryer. By cutting down on oil without compromising taste, these crispy delights become guilt-free treats. Enjoy your favorite street-style snacks with fewer calories, less fat, and a wholesome twist perfect for mindful eating.
Samosa
A golden fried pastry envelope stuffed with spicy potatoes and peas, air fried for crispy perfection with less oil to ensure a guilt-free snack.
Pakora (Onion Bhaji)
Onion is thinly sliced and individually coated in a mildly seasoned chickpea batter and air fried to achieve a crunchy and savory treat with none of the fat and grease as found in deep fried options.
Paneer Tikka
Totally marinated, cut paneer cubes were skewered with veggies and air fried for a smoky, tandoori flavor without the added calories. Vegetarian and rich in protein, is the perfect treat.
Hara Bhara Kebab
Packed with spinach, peas and seasoning. Each vibrant kebab was air fried to preserve the nutritional components, taste and texture.
Corn Fritters
Juicy corn, capsicum, and herbs, coat them in the batter and spices of your choice and air fry till crispy and golden perfection. Light and fulfilling.
Aloo Tikki
Crisp potato patties with spices, cooked in the air fryer - you can still have all the crunch and comfort with less oil and less calories so why not?
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. Cooking methods may vary in results. Always practice safe cooking techniques and consult a nutrition expert for personalized dietary guidance.