LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • ⁠From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer

⁠From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer

Indian snacks like samosas, pakoras, and tikkis can be made healthier with an air fryer. By cutting down on oil without compromising taste, these crispy delights become guilt-free treats. Enjoy your favorite street-style snacks with fewer calories, less fat, and a wholesome twist perfect for mindful eating.

By: Last Updated: August 18, 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
⁠From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer - Photo Gallery
1/7

Samosa

A golden fried pastry envelope stuffed with spicy potatoes and peas, air fried for crispy perfection with less oil to ensure a guilt-free snack.

⁠From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer - Photo Gallery
2/7

Pakora (Onion Bhaji)

Onion is thinly sliced and individually coated in a mildly seasoned chickpea batter and air fried to achieve a crunchy and savory treat with none of the fat and grease as found in deep fried options.

⁠From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer - Photo Gallery
3/7

Paneer Tikka

Totally marinated, cut paneer cubes were skewered with veggies and air fried for a smoky, tandoori flavor without the added calories. Vegetarian and rich in protein, is the perfect treat.

⁠From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer - Photo Gallery
4/7

Hara Bhara Kebab

Packed with spinach, peas and seasoning. Each vibrant kebab was air fried to preserve the nutritional components, taste and texture.

⁠From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer - Photo Gallery
5/7

Corn Fritters

Juicy corn, capsicum, and herbs, coat them in the batter and spices of your choice and air fry till crispy and golden perfection. Light and fulfilling.

⁠From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer - Photo Gallery
6/7

Aloo Tikki

Crisp potato patties with spices, cooked in the air fryer - you can still have all the crunch and comfort with less oil and less calories so why not?

⁠From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. Cooking methods may vary in results. Always practice safe cooking techniques and consult a nutrition expert for personalized dietary guidance.

Tags:

⁠From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

⁠From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

⁠From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer - Photo Gallery
⁠From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer - Photo Gallery
⁠From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer - Photo Gallery
⁠From Samosas to Pakoras: 6 Indian Snacks Made Healthier in an Air Fryer - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?