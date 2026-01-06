LIVE TV
From Screen to Streaming: Female Power on OTT

Bold roles, epic performances, and women ruling OTT — from drama to comedy, these ladies own the streaming world!

Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime
1/7
Credit: Instagram@shefalishahofficial

Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime

Fearless and unforgettable, Shefali Shah breaks stereotypes with her gripping role in Delhi Crime.

Radhika Apte – Criminal Justice / Lust Stories
2/7
Credit: Instagram@radhikaofficial

Radhika Apte – Criminal Justice / Lust Stories

Radhika Apte’s powerful performances in Criminal Justice and Lust Stories prove OTT is her playground.

Prajakta Koli – Mismatched
3/7
Credit: Instagram@mostlysane

Prajakta Koli – Mismatched

Comedy queen Prajakta Koli brings charm, wit, and fun to Mismatched, making it binge-worthy.

Sobhita Dhulipala – Made in Heaven
4/7
Credit: Instagram@sobhitad

Sobhita Dhulipala – Made in Heaven

Sobhita Dhulipala shines in Made in Heaven, redefining grace, drama, and female power on OTT.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu – The Family Man 2
5/7
Credit: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl

Samantha Ruth Prabhu – The Family Man 2

Samantha’s intense performance in The Family Man 2 proves women rule thrillers too.

International: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
6/7
Credit: Instagram@reading.things

International: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag shows OTT power goes global — bold, witty, and unforgettable.

Who’s your favorite? Tag binge these powerhouse women on OTT!
7/7
Credit: Instagram@sushmitasen47

Who’s your favorite? Tag binge these powerhouse women on OTT!

Which female star owns your binge list? Start streaming, and celebrate the women ruling OTT screens worldwide!

