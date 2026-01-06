From Screen to Streaming: Female Power on OTT
Bold roles, epic performances, and women ruling OTT — from drama to comedy, these ladies own the streaming world!
Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime
Fearless and unforgettable, Shefali Shah breaks stereotypes with her gripping role in Delhi Crime.
Radhika Apte – Criminal Justice / Lust Stories
Radhika Apte’s powerful performances in Criminal Justice and Lust Stories prove OTT is her playground.
Prajakta Koli – Mismatched
Comedy queen Prajakta Koli brings charm, wit, and fun to Mismatched, making it binge-worthy.
Sobhita Dhulipala – Made in Heaven
Sobhita Dhulipala shines in Made in Heaven, redefining grace, drama, and female power on OTT.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu – The Family Man 2
Samantha’s intense performance in The Family Man 2 proves women rule thrillers too.
International: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag shows OTT power goes global — bold, witty, and unforgettable.
Who’s your favorite? Tag binge these powerhouse women on OTT!
Which female star owns your binge list? Start streaming, and celebrate the women ruling OTT screens worldwide!