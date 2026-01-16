LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Secret Heartbreaks to Viral Dating Rumours: Mrunal Thakur’s Personal Life Exposed

From Secret Heartbreaks to Viral Dating Rumours: Mrunal Thakur’s Personal Life Exposed

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most admired actresses in Indian cinema today. Her journey from television to films has kept fans deeply interested in her personal life and love story.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 16, 2026 23:08:44 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Mrunal Thakur Love Life
1/6
From Secret Heartbreaks to Viral Dating Rumours: Mrunal Thakur’s Personal Life Exposed

Mrunal Thakur Love Life

Mrunal has always kept her romantic life away from the spotlight. She has spoken openly about emotional growth heartbreak and self respect. Despite constant curiosity she prefers privacy over public declarations.

You Might Be Interested In
Ex Boyfriend And Past Relationships
2/6

Ex Boyfriend And Past Relationships

Mrunal Thakur keeps her personal life private and has never confirmed any relationship. Over the years several names have been linked to her through rumours and media speculation including TV writer Sharad Tripathi during her early television days Kumkum Bhagya co star Arjit Taneja, actor Kushal Tandon, rapper Badshah, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and most recently actor Dhanush after their film collaboration. All these links remain unconfirmed and Mrunal continues to focus on her career rather than addressing dating gossip.

Secret Heartbreaks
3/6

Secret Heartbreaks

Mrunal Thakur has spoken openly about her secret heartbreaks sharing that past relationships ended because her acting career made some partners uncomfortable especially those from orthodox family backgrounds and one ex boyfriend reportedly walked away for this reason. In a February 2022 interview she revealed that her most recent heartbreak had happened about seven months earlier and explained that differences in background mindset and career goals often caused emotional distance. She added that these breakups were painful but mostly ended amicably without drama and helped her understand love better while waiting for the right partner.

You Might Be Interested In
Viral Dating Rumours
4/6
Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur to tie the knot on Valentine's Day?: Age Difference, Net Worth And Truth Behind Marriage Rumours

Viral Dating Rumours

Mrunal's personal life has also attracted public attention, particularly rumors of a romantic link with South Indian actor Dhanush. The speculation intensified after Dhanush attended the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2, but Thakur has clarified that they are just good friends.

Controversies And Public Attention
5/6

Controversies And Public Attention

Mrunal Thakur has recently faced public attention and minor controversies from old interviews resurfacing online. A clip where she called Bipasha Basu manly with muscles and said I am far better than Bipasha sparked backlash and she later apologized calling it silly teenage banter while Bipasha responded with a post about women supporting each other. Another viral clip mentioned turning down a film that became a superhit and said Then she is not working at the moment but I am is itself a victory which fans linked to Sultan and Anushka Sharma. She has also spoken about nepotism in Bollywood sharing an experience where media left her mid interview for a star kid highlighting industry biases.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This is based on media reports and social media discussions.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS