From Secret Heartbreaks to Viral Dating Rumours: Mrunal Thakur’s Personal Life Exposed

Controversies And Public Attention

Mrunal Thakur has recently faced public attention and minor controversies from old interviews resurfacing online. A clip where she called Bipasha Basu manly with muscles and said I am far better than Bipasha sparked backlash and she later apologized calling it silly teenage banter while Bipasha responded with a post about women supporting each other. Another viral clip mentioned turning down a film that became a superhit and said Then she is not working at the moment but I am is itself a victory which fans linked to Sultan and Anushka Sharma. She has also spoken about nepotism in Bollywood sharing an experience where media left her mid interview for a star kid highlighting industry biases.