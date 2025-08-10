7 Delicious Halwa Recipes To Try At Home With Simple Ingredients
Halwa is a popular dessert enjoyed in every Indian household. It comes in various types made from different ingredients. Here are 7 ways to make halwa at home:
Suji Halwa
It is made with roasted semolina, ghee, milk and sugar. It has a soft and grainy texture with cardamom flavor. It is often garnished with raisins and nuts.
Besan Halwa
It has a nutty taste and smooth texture. Roasted gram flour cooked with sugar and ghee. It is popular in North India during festivals.
Gajar Halwa
These are grated carrots cooked slowly with sugar, milk and ghee. It has a creamy texture and mildly spicy taste. It is garnished with nuts like pistachios and almonds.
Moong dal halwa
It is made by roasting split yellow moong dal and cooking with sugar and ghee. It has a slightly nutty flavor. It is common during fasting and special occasions.
Atta Halwa
It is roasted whole wheat flour and cooked with ghee and jaggery. It is flavorful with a toasty aroma. It is a simple and comforting dessert.
Pumpkin Halwa
This is grated pumpkin cooked with jaggery or sugar and ghee. It has a soft texture with a natural sweetness. It is lightly flavored with cardamom.
Chana Daal Halwa
It is made with roasted chana dal and cooked with ghee and sugar. It has a smooth texture. It is often garnished with dry fruits.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.