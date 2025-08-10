LIVE TV
  7 Delicious Halwa Recipes To Try At Home With Simple Ingredients

7 Delicious Halwa Recipes To Try At Home With Simple Ingredients

Halwa is a popular dessert enjoyed in every Indian household. It comes in various types made from different ingredients. Here are 7 ways to make halwa at home:

By: Last Updated: August 10, 2025 | 9:14 PM IST
7 Delicious Halwa Recipes To Try At Home With Simple Ingredients - Photo Gallery
1/8

Suji Halwa

It is made with roasted semolina, ghee, milk and sugar. It has a soft and grainy texture with cardamom flavor. It is often garnished with raisins and nuts.

2/8

Besan Halwa

It has a nutty taste and smooth texture. Roasted gram flour cooked with sugar and ghee. It is popular in North India during festivals.

3/8

Gajar Halwa

These are grated carrots cooked slowly with sugar, milk and ghee. It has a creamy texture and mildly spicy taste. It is garnished with nuts like pistachios and almonds.

4/8

Moong dal halwa

It is made by roasting split yellow moong dal and cooking with sugar and ghee. It has a slightly nutty flavor. It is common during fasting and special occasions.

5/8

Atta Halwa

It is roasted whole wheat flour and cooked with ghee and jaggery. It is flavorful with a toasty aroma. It is a simple and comforting dessert.

6/8

Pumpkin Halwa

This is grated pumpkin cooked with jaggery or sugar and ghee. It has a soft texture with a natural sweetness. It is lightly flavored with cardamom.

7/8

Chana Daal Halwa

It is made with roasted chana dal and cooked with ghee and sugar. It has a smooth texture. It is often garnished with dry fruits.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

