  • From Shah Rukh Khan To Hrithik Roshan: Most Expensive Cars Owned By Indian Celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan To Hrithik Roshan: Most Expensive Cars Owned By Indian Celebs

From SRK to Kartik Aaryan, several Indian celebrities boast ultra-luxurious car collections. Let’s explore the top 10 who own the most expensive wheels.

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 7, 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Bugatti Veyron
1/11

Shah Rukh Khan, Bugatti Veyron

Shah Rukh Khan, Bugatti Veyron: SRK has an impressive collection of luxurious cars, such as Rolls-Royce, Mercedes, BMW, and more. Amongst them, the Bugatti Veyron stands out as the most extravagant with a price tag of approximately Rs 12 crore.

Kartik Aaryan, McLaren GT
2/11

Kartik Aaryan, McLaren GT

Kartik Aaryan, McLaren GT: Kartik Aaryan received India’s first McLaren GT as a gift for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 from the producer Bhushan Kumar. The McLaren GT is priced at approximately Rs. 4.7 crore.

Hrithik Roshan
3/11

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan – Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge: This ultra-luxurious SUV costs around Rs 12 crore and is known for its unmatched comfort and craftsmanship.

Akshay Kumar, Rolls-Royce Phantom
4/11

Akshay Kumar, Rolls-Royce Phantom

Akshay Kumar, Rolls-Royce Phantom: Akshay Kumar owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom worth about Rs 8 crore. It has a commanding design, custom interiors, and extraordinary comfort, making it one of the finest luxury cars in India.

Dulquer Salmaan, Ferrari 296 GTB
5/11

Dulquer Salmaan, Ferrari 296 GTB

Dulquer Salmaan, Ferrari 296 GTB: Dulquer owns a stunning Ferrari 296 GTB priced at Rs 5.88 crore. It is renowned for its hybrid performance, striking design and incredible speed.

Allu Arjun, Range Rover SV Autobiography
6/11

Allu Arjun, Range Rover SV Autobiography

Allu Arjun, Range Rover SV Autobiography: Allu Arjun’s Range Rover SV Autobiography is valued at almost Rs. 4 crore. Pushpa's star chose the model due to its first-rate comfort. handcrafted interiors and superior off-road prowess.

Amitabh Bachchan, Bentley Continental GT
7/11

Amitabh Bachchan, Bentley Continental GT

Amitabh Bachchan, Bentley Continental GT: The Big B of the industry holds a luxury car worth approximately Rs 3.29 to Rs 4.04 crore.

Ranveer Singh, Aston Martin Rapide S
8/11

Ranveer Singh, Aston Martin Rapide S

Ranveer Singh, Aston Martin Rapide S: The Padmaavat star, known for his daring fashion sense and confident personality, is also admired for his impressive car collection. He owns an Aston Martin Rapide S, a powerful machine capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds.

John Abraham, Lamborghini Gallardo
9/11

John Abraham, Lamborghini Gallardo

John Abraham, Lamborghini Gallardo: John Abraham holds a Lamborghini, which costs almost Rs 3 crore.

Darshan, Lamborghini Aventador
10/11

Darshan, Lamborghini Aventador

Darshan, Lamborghini Aventador: Lastly, the Kannada actor Darshan also has a Lamborghini in his collection, which produces 700 PS of power and 690 Nm of torque, which is paired with a 7-speed DSG.

Disclaimer
11/11

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

