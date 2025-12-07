From Shah Rukh Khan To Hrithik Roshan: Most Expensive Cars Owned By Indian Celebs
From SRK to Kartik Aaryan, several Indian celebrities boast ultra-luxurious car collections. Let’s explore the top 10 who own the most expensive wheels.
Shah Rukh Khan, Bugatti Veyron
Shah Rukh Khan, Bugatti Veyron: SRK has an impressive collection of luxurious cars, such as Rolls-Royce, Mercedes, BMW, and more. Amongst them, the Bugatti Veyron stands out as the most extravagant with a price tag of approximately Rs 12 crore.
Kartik Aaryan, McLaren GT
Kartik Aaryan, McLaren GT: Kartik Aaryan received India’s first McLaren GT as a gift for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 from the producer Bhushan Kumar. The McLaren GT is priced at approximately Rs. 4.7 crore.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan – Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge: This ultra-luxurious SUV costs around Rs 12 crore and is known for its unmatched comfort and craftsmanship.
Akshay Kumar, Rolls-Royce Phantom
Akshay Kumar, Rolls-Royce Phantom: Akshay Kumar owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom worth about Rs 8 crore. It has a commanding design, custom interiors, and extraordinary comfort, making it one of the finest luxury cars in India.
Dulquer Salmaan, Ferrari 296 GTB
Dulquer Salmaan, Ferrari 296 GTB: Dulquer owns a stunning Ferrari 296 GTB priced at Rs 5.88 crore. It is renowned for its hybrid performance, striking design and incredible speed.
Allu Arjun, Range Rover SV Autobiography
Allu Arjun, Range Rover SV Autobiography: Allu Arjun’s Range Rover SV Autobiography is valued at almost Rs. 4 crore. Pushpa's star chose the model due to its first-rate comfort. handcrafted interiors and superior off-road prowess.
Amitabh Bachchan, Bentley Continental GT
Amitabh Bachchan, Bentley Continental GT: The Big B of the industry holds a luxury car worth approximately Rs 3.29 to Rs 4.04 crore.
Ranveer Singh, Aston Martin Rapide S
Ranveer Singh, Aston Martin Rapide S: The Padmaavat star, known for his daring fashion sense and confident personality, is also admired for his impressive car collection. He owns an Aston Martin Rapide S, a powerful machine capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds.
John Abraham, Lamborghini Gallardo
John Abraham, Lamborghini Gallardo: John Abraham holds a Lamborghini, which costs almost Rs 3 crore.
Darshan, Lamborghini Aventador
Darshan, Lamborghini Aventador: Lastly, the Kannada actor Darshan also has a Lamborghini in his collection, which produces 700 PS of power and 690 Nm of torque, which is paired with a 7-speed DSG.
