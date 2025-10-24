From Shakib Al Hasan to Mitchell Starc: Top 5 Active ODI Bowlers by Wickets – Check Where is Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav Rank
Shakib Al Hasan leads with 317 wickets, followed by Mitchell Starc, Adil Rashid, Jadeja, Southee, Boult, and Rashid Khan. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav are not in the top 7 yet but are highly ranked among Indian pacers.
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan tops the list of current ODI wicket-takers with 317 wickets, the all-round star of Bangladesh and the main player for the team.
Mitchell Starc
Starc, the Australian super-fast left-handed bowler, has 245 wickets and is still a very powerful player in the world of ODIs.
Adil Rashid
Rashid, the English spin wizard, has 232 wickets in his name, and he always leaves his mark in the matches with his leg-spin and variations.
Ravindra Jadeja
Jadeja, India’s all-rounder, has taken 231 wickets, and he is known for his accuracy, control, and consistent wicket-taking ability.
Tim Southee
Southee, the swing bowler from New Zealand, has 221 wickets, and he is famous for having a big impact with the new ball and being effective in the death overs.
Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav
Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav are not in the top 7 yet but are highly ranked among Indian pacers.