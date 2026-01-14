LIVE TV
  From Shanaya Kapoor To Aneet Padda: 5 Hottest New Actresses in 2026 And Their Net Worth

From Shanaya Kapoor To Aneet Padda: 5 Hottest New Actresses in 2026 And Their Net Worth

Bollywood keeps introducing fresh talent, and 2026 is no exception. Several new faces are making their mark with promising performances and growing popularity. Here’s a look at their estimated net worth and film highlights.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 14, 2026 16:38:51 IST
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (2025) and is gaining attention as a rising star. Her estimated net worth is ₹10–15 crore, from films, brand endorsements, and social media. She is also emerging as a style icon in fashion and lifestyle campaigns.

Aneet Padda
Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda gained recognition with Saiyaara (2025) and is set for upcoming projects like Nyaya (2026). Her estimated net worth is ₹5–10 crore, from acting, endorsements, and appearances, making her one of Bollywood’s promising new faces.

Nitanshi Goel
Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel debuted with Laapataa Ladies (2024) and appeared in Maidaan (2024). With a growing fanbase and social media presence, her estimated net worth is ₹3–7 crore, earned through films and endorsements.

Sara Arjun
Sara Arjun

Sara Arjun started as a child actor and starred in Dhurandhar (2025). Her estimated net worth is ₹8–12 crore, from films, OTT projects, and endorsements, marking her transition to lead roles in Bollywood.

Pashmina Roshan
Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan made her debut in Ishq Vishk Rebound (2024) and is a rising newcomer in Bollywood. Her estimated net worth is ₹2–5 crore, earned from films and early brand collaborations.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

All net worth figures are estimated based on publicly available information and media reports. Actual earnings may vary.

