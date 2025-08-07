LIVE TV
Top 7 Patriotic Movies To Watch On Independence Day 2025 on OTT

Independence Day is the perfect time to celebrate your real-life heroes and show your patriotism. Whether you are watching with family or your own, these 7 movies available on OTT will inspire you this 15th August.

August 7, 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
1/8

Shershaah

Available on Amazon Prime Video
It is based on Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra's life. His role is wonderfully played by Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is known for its love story and impactful war scenes.

2/8

Raazi

Available on Amazon Prime Video
Alia Bhatt plays an undercover RAW agent in this film who got married into a Pakistani military family. The movie is full of emotions, suspense and national pride. It was set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war with a focus on silent sacrifice.

3/8

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Available on Zee5
It is based on India's 2016 surgical strike across the border. The lead role is played by Vicky Kaushal. He earned praise for his fierce performance. A famous dialogue from the film is "How's the josh?"

4/8

Kesari

Available on Amazon Prime Video
It is inspired by the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000. Akshay Kumar's powerful performance was praised by the critics. It is a story based on bravery, brotherhood and sacrifice.

5/8

Swades

Available on NETFLIX
Shah Rukh Khan plays an NRI who returns to India to improve a rural village. It focuses on grassroots.

6/8

Rang de basanti

Available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
It is based on a group of carefree students awaken to activism after filming a documentary. It blends legacy of revolutionaries with modern patriotism. It is emotional and deeply though-provoking.

7/8

The legend of Bhagat Singh

Available on Netflix
This film chronicles the freedom fighter's journey from youth to martyrdom. It has an intense revolutionary spirit and strong dialogues. Ajay Devgan portrays Bhagat Singh with fierce passion.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

