  From "Shershaah" to Soulmates: Unseen Pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Perfect Pair On and Off The Red Carpet

From “Shershaah” to Soulmates: Unseen Pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Perfect Pair On and Off The Red Carpet

From their on screen chemistry in Shershaah to becoming one of the Bollywood’s sweetest couples, Kiara and Sidharth have captivated fans with both their love story and impeccable style. This gallery highlights right of their most stylish moments together, capturing their journey from co- stars to soulmates.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
1/9

The wedding of dreams

Kiara and Sidharth tied knot on 7 Feb 2023, in Jaisalmer. Kiara's pastel pink Manish Malhotra lengha and Sidharth's ivory set a new benchmark for celebrity weddings style.

2/9

First appearance post wedding

Kiara stunned in a Golden saree while Sidharth kept it classic yet dashing in a white kurta set. The glow of newlywed bliss added their coordinated charm.

3/9

Red carpet royalty at an award show

Both Kiara and Sidharth are looking hot in their respective outfits. She in saree with a glamorous smile stole the show and on the other hand Sidharth in black looks handsome.

4/9

Diwali done right

The couple dazzler in festive traditional wear. Both in white gives a peaceful sort of vibes with undeniable chemistry.

5/9

Airport style goals

Kiara and Sidharth were spotted at the airport in comfy fits and neutral layers. Their effortless off duty style prov r they can serve looks even without red carpets.

6/9

Shershaah promotions- Where it all began

During promotions of Shershaah, the film sparked their real life love story. Kiara in saree and Sidharth in casual fit, both look stunning together.

7/9

Romantic Getaway vibes

A vacation photo showed them soaking in the sun near the beach. Kiara in beach wear and Sidharth in shorts, loved by the fans.

8/9

Together more stronger

They both look stronger when they are together. Their eyes are shining brighter and both blush like they are newly wed couple always.

9/9

Disclaimer

The information provided is for entertainment and appreciation purposes only and not to defame anyone.

