From Shilpa Shetty To Tina Ambani: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Married Millionaire Business Tycoons
When love flows from the world of cinema into the world of business, it creates stories that feel both dreamy and powerful. These actresses chose partners who built their own empires while staying grounded in real relationships. Here is a warm and natural look at Bollywood stars who found love in the world of business success.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra began their journey together when they married in 2009, bringing two strong and ambitious worlds under one roof. Shilpa already a celebrated Bollywood actress known for her elegance and dedication to fitness. Raj, a British-Indian businessman with interests in real estate, trading and lifestyle brands.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Deepika married Ranveer who belongs to a wealthy business rooted Mumbai family with strong corporate influence. Their marriage blends star power with generational wealth. Together they create a modern power couple aura filled with style and luxury.
Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani
Tina Ambani married Anil Ambani, who has led one of India’s well known business groups. Their relationship has stood strong for many years. They continue to appear together with graceful confidence.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018 after years of being together. Anand leads Bhaane, a popular clothing company, and co founded the sneaker brand. Coming from the family behind Shahi Exports, he holds a net worth of nearly Rs 4,000 crore.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi
In 2021, Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi, a well known businessman. He works as a Partner at Piramal Fund Management, which operates as the fiduciary wing of the Piramal Group’s financial services sector. The firm handles or advises nearly Rs 4,300 crore in total funds.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough
Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016. Gene is an American born businessman who works as the Senior Vice President at NLine Energy, a United States based hydroelectric power company. Preity Zinta’s own net worth is reportedly around 15 million dollars, which is about 125 crore rupees.
Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi
Ayesha Takia married businessman and restaurateur Farhan Azmi in 2009. He runs successful hospitality ventures in Mumbai and comes from an influential business family. The couple leads a low-key life, with Ayesha staying away from films and Farhan growing his restaurant empire.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.