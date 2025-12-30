LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Shoaib Akhtar To Mitchell Starc: Top 5 Cricket Pacers Who Shocked Batsmen With Speed

From Shoaib Akhtar To Mitchell Starc: Top 5 Cricket Pacers Who Shocked Batsmen With Speed

Over the years cricket has witnessed some phenomenal and electrifying pace bowling with a few bowlers who threw the ball at such incredible speeds that the batsmen could do nothing but scramble. These services starting from the record breaking thunderbolts of Shoaib Akhtar to the fastest bowlers like Mitchell Starc, Brett Lee, and so forth are among the fastest ever in the history of the sport.

Published By: Published: December 30, 2025 03:11:20 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan)
1/5
(Image Credit: ICC)

Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan)

Known as the 'Rawalpindi Express', Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery in cricket history at 161.3 km/h, bowled against England during the 2003 World Cup. His sheer pace and intimidating action made him one of the sport’s most feared pacers.

You Might Be Interested In
Shaun Tait (Australia)
2/5
(Image Credit: ANI)

Shaun Tait (Australia)

Nicknamed 'The Wild Thing', Tait clocked a 161.1 km/h delivery against England in 2010, making him one of the fastest bowlers ever. His unorthodox action helped generate extreme speed, although inconsistency in accuracy marked his career.

Brett Lee (Australia)
3/5
(Image Credit: Cricket Aus via X)

Brett Lee (Australia)

A consistent speedster, Brett Lee also recorded 161.1 km/h in a match against New Zealand in 2005, just behind Akhtar. Lee’s focus on raw pace and fitness helped him dominate batsmen worldwide throughout his career.

You Might Be Interested In
Jeff Thomson (Australia)
4/5
(Image Credit: @Houseof_Cricket via X)

Jeff Thomson (Australia)

One of the earliest speed demons, Thomson regularly clocked over 160 km/h, with a fastest delivery of 160.6 km/h in the mid 1970s. His unique sling arm action and fearsome pace were ahead of their era.

You Might Be Interested In
Mitchell Starc (Australia)
5/5
(Image Credit: ANI)

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Among modern bowlers, Starc is one of the few to breach 160 km/h, with a fastest recorded delivery of 160.4 km/h against New Zealand in 2015. His lethal combination of speed and lethal yorkers makes him one of the most threatening pacers in contemporary cricket.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS