From Shoaib Akhtar To Mitchell Starc: Top 5 Cricket Pacers Who Shocked Batsmen With Speed
Over the years cricket has witnessed some phenomenal and electrifying pace bowling with a few bowlers who threw the ball at such incredible speeds that the batsmen could do nothing but scramble. These services starting from the record breaking thunderbolts of Shoaib Akhtar to the fastest bowlers like Mitchell Starc, Brett Lee, and so forth are among the fastest ever in the history of the sport.
Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan)
Known as the 'Rawalpindi Express', Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery in cricket history at 161.3 km/h, bowled against England during the 2003 World Cup. His sheer pace and intimidating action made him one of the sport’s most feared pacers.
Shaun Tait (Australia)
Nicknamed 'The Wild Thing', Tait clocked a 161.1 km/h delivery against England in 2010, making him one of the fastest bowlers ever. His unorthodox action helped generate extreme speed, although inconsistency in accuracy marked his career.
Brett Lee (Australia)
A consistent speedster, Brett Lee also recorded 161.1 km/h in a match against New Zealand in 2005, just behind Akhtar. Lee’s focus on raw pace and fitness helped him dominate batsmen worldwide throughout his career.
Jeff Thomson (Australia)
One of the earliest speed demons, Thomson regularly clocked over 160 km/h, with a fastest delivery of 160.6 km/h in the mid 1970s. His unique sling arm action and fearsome pace were ahead of their era.
Mitchell Starc (Australia)
Among modern bowlers, Starc is one of the few to breach 160 km/h, with a fastest recorded delivery of 160.4 km/h against New Zealand in 2015. His lethal combination of speed and lethal yorkers makes him one of the most threatening pacers in contemporary cricket.