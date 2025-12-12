LIVE TV
  • From Shubhman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 5 Indian Cricket Performances That Defined 2025

From Shubhman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 5 Indian Cricket Performances That Defined 2025

A year that brought with it the best and most unforgettable Indian cricket performances of 2025, the players who remained unforgettable all year long, with their contributions.

December 12, 2025
Rohit’s CT Final Knock - Dubai
1/5

Rohit’s CT Final Knock - Dubai

Rohit Sharma made India’s chase in the Champions Trophy final at Dubai very easy with his composed 76 off 84 balls. He slowly built up the innings and finally led India to victory, lifting the trophy with six balls to spare.

Tilak Verma’s Asia Cup Heroics - Dubai
2/5

Tilak Verma’s Asia Cup Heroics - Dubai

Tilak Verma rose to the occasion in the definition of pressure during the Asia Cup final when he scored a composed 69 runs in 53 balls. His innings allowed India to stay in control during an otherwise difficult chase and finally helped them win the match against Pakistan by five wickets in a tense finish.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ World Cup Masterclass - DY Patil
3/5

Jemimah Rodrigues’ World Cup Masterclass - DY Patil

In the semi-finals of the Women's ODI WC at DY Patil Stadium, Jemimah Rodrigues scored 127 runs not out, thus playing the innings of the tournament, while Australia had set a target of 339. She moved to the end of the match perfectly, kept India alive all the way through, and took the team to a memorable World Cup win.

Virat Kohli’s Back-to-Back Hundreds vs South Africa
4/5

Virat Kohli’s Back-to-Back Hundreds vs South Africa

Virat Kohli produced two back-to-back classic hundreds in the ODI series against South Africa, thus exhibiting total control over the tempo and pressure. His selection of shots, fitness, and awareness of the game came out clearly as he kept India in the series. At the end of the series, he had scored 302 runs and received the ‘Player of the Series’ award.

Shubman Gill 269
5/5

Shubman Gill 269

Shubman Gill scored a magnificent 269 runs against England and thus helped India to a historic victory in Birmingham. He played with a high degree of control, chose his moments to counterattack, and was always in command of the innings, eventually converting the match into an easy win for India.

