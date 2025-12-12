From Shubhman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 5 Indian Cricket Performances That Defined 2025

Virat Kohli’s Back-to-Back Hundreds vs South Africa

Virat Kohli produced two back-to-back classic hundreds in the ODI series against South Africa, thus exhibiting total control over the tempo and pressure. His selection of shots, fitness, and awareness of the game came out clearly as he kept India in the series. At the end of the series, he had scored 302 runs and received the ‘Player of the Series’ award.