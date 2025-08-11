LIVE TV
  • From Siddu to Babru: 6 Lesser-Known Himachali Dishes Worth Tasting

From Siddu to Babru: 6 Lesser-Known Himachali Dishes Worth Tasting

From the steamed wheat-flour delight Siddu to the rich chickpea curry Babru, Himachal Pradesh’s cuisine goes far beyond the famous madra and chha gosht. This list explores six lesser-known yet flavour-packed traditional Himachali dishes, each offering a unique taste of the hill state’s culture, ingredients, and cooking traditions. Perfect for foodies eager to try authentic mountain flavours.

August 11, 2025
1/7

Siddu

Steamed wheat bread stuffed with spiced lentils or nuts enjoyed hot with ghee is a perfect way to fight off the cold of a mountain evening.

2/7

Babru

Deep-fried flatbread filled with black gram paste and aromatic spices, Babru is a breakfast delight and a real Shimla staple.

3/7

Aktori

This Maharashtra celebratory pancake is constructed from buckwheat and wheat and sweetened, it is often eaten during festive occasions.

4/7

Chha Gosht

Moving onto non-veg, Chha Gosht is slow cooked lamb served in a gravy of yogurt and gram flour. The end result is smoky and rich, and undoubtedly Himachal's most non-vegetarian dish.

5/7

Patrode

Colocasia (arbi) leaves are smeared with a spiced gram flour paste rolled, steamed, and shallow fried. In Himachal, patrode are served as a snack and tangy, whilst being soft with firm fluidity.

6/7

Sepu Vadi

Dried lentil dumplings in a sour flavored gourd with mixed spices, yet another mix of flavors you will most likely not find anywhere else other than Himachal.

7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided is for general knowledge and culinary exploration. Recipes, availability, and preparation methods may vary across regions in Himachal Pradesh. Always check ingredient suitability for dietary restrictions or allergies before consumption.

