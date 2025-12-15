LIVE TV
BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu
  • From Skiing To Snowboarding: India’s Best Winter Sports Destinations To Visit

From Skiing To Snowboarding: India’s Best Winter Sports Destinations To Visit

Winter in India isn’t just about cozy retreats—it’s about adventure. From snow-covered slopes to frozen landscapes, these destinations promise unforgettable winter sports and snowy experiences for tourists.

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 15, 2025 | 6:40 PM IST
Gulmarg, Kashmir
1/9

Gulmarg, Kashmir

Gulmarg, Kashmir: Gulmarg transforms into one of India's most spectacular winter wonderlands, with the heaviest snowfall arriving in January and mid-February.

Auli, Uttarakhand
2/9

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli, Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand is where winter feels both adventurous and peaceful—as snow blankets its ridgelines. A perfect time to visit is late December and March.

Kufri, Himachal Pradesh
3/9

Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Kufri, Himachal Pradesh: Kufri is a charming and accessible winter retreat where the hills turn snow-white between December and February.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
4/9

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: Located high in the Eastern Himalayas, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is a great winter destination. The best time to visit is from December to February.

Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir
5/9

Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir

Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir: Ladakh is not for the faint-hearted, as the temperature can plunge well below zero. Ladakh is best known for winter sports, wilderness, challenging terrains, and surreal atmosphere.

Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh
6/9

Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh: Solang Valley in Manali comes alive every winter as snow converts its open meadows and towering slopes into a bustling adventure hub. It is known for its snow and accessible terrain, skiing, snowboarding, and more.

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat
7/9

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat: While winter in the Himalayas means snow, winter in Kutch means endless white desert. This weather is perfect for adventure, especially during the Rann Utsav.

Dandeli, Karnataka
8/9

Dandeli, Karnataka

Dandeli, Karnataka: For those who prefer green forests to white snow, Dandeli offers a tropical winter adventure at its finest. It is known for its river rafting on the Kali River.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

