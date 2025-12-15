From Skiing To Snowboarding: India’s Best Winter Sports Destinations To Visit
Winter in India isn’t just about cozy retreats—it’s about adventure. From snow-covered slopes to frozen landscapes, these destinations promise unforgettable winter sports and snowy experiences for tourists.
Gulmarg, Kashmir
Gulmarg, Kashmir: Gulmarg transforms into one of India's most spectacular winter wonderlands, with the heaviest snowfall arriving in January and mid-February.
Auli, Uttarakhand
Auli, Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand is where winter feels both adventurous and peaceful—as snow blankets its ridgelines. A perfect time to visit is late December and March.
Kufri, Himachal Pradesh
Kufri, Himachal Pradesh: Kufri is a charming and accessible winter retreat where the hills turn snow-white between December and February.
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: Located high in the Eastern Himalayas, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is a great winter destination. The best time to visit is from December to February.
Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir
Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir: Ladakh is not for the faint-hearted, as the temperature can plunge well below zero. Ladakh is best known for winter sports, wilderness, challenging terrains, and surreal atmosphere.
Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh: Solang Valley in Manali comes alive every winter as snow converts its open meadows and towering slopes into a bustling adventure hub. It is known for its snow and accessible terrain, skiing, snowboarding, and more.
Rann of Kutch, Gujarat
Rann of Kutch, Gujarat: While winter in the Himalayas means snow, winter in Kutch means endless white desert. This weather is perfect for adventure, especially during the Rann Utsav.
Dandeli, Karnataka
Dandeli, Karnataka: For those who prefer green forests to white snow, Dandeli offers a tropical winter adventure at its finest. It is known for its river rafting on the Kali River.
