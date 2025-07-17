From Sleepy Owl Coffee To Roastery Coffee House: 5 Indian Home-Grown Coffee Brands
India is now known for its good-quality coffee, grown in hilly areas like the Western Ghats and Eastern Hills. In the past few years, many local businesses have started selling fresh coffee made from beans grown in India. These businesses help Indian farmers and also care about the environment. They often use organic and eco-friendly ways to grow and make their coffee. These brands try to make Indian coffee more popular and also support local farmers by using safe and eco-friendly farming methods. Some popular ones are Blue Tokai, Third Wave Coffee Roasters, and Sleepy Owl. They mostly get their coffee beans from hilly regions like Coorg, Chikmagalur, Araku Valley, and Wayanad. These areas have good weather and rich soil, which helps grow tasty and high-quality coffee.
Sleepy Owl Coffee
Sleepy Owl Coffee 100% Arabica Coffee. Grown in the southern part of India, the coffee is directly sourced from farms. Sleepy Owl Coffee is an Indian coffee brand that aims to make good-quality coffee without requiring complex brewing techniques.
Subko Coffee Roasters
Subko Coffee Roasters is a brand from the Indian region that offers specialty coffee, baked goods, and fine chocolate. Its goal is to share the local craft and culture with people around the world.
The Indian Bean
The Indian Bean is a brand that finds, roasts, and sells coffee beans from different parts of India. They want to help coffee fans explore the many types of Indian coffee.
Roastery Coffee House India
Roastery Coffee House (RCH) from Hyderabad made a name for itself in the coffee industry by inventing Cranberry Coffee and securing a trademark for it. This popular drink is now found on the menus of many cafes throughout India.
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters is the biggest specialty coffee brand in India. They find, roast, and sell good-quality Indian coffee. Started in 2013, they grew from a small coffee roastery to a company with many roasteries, cafes, and online stores in India and other countries.