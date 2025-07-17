LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh mitochondrial donation therapy Alaska Earthquake Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh mitochondrial donation therapy Alaska Earthquake Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh mitochondrial donation therapy Alaska Earthquake Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh mitochondrial donation therapy Alaska Earthquake Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
Live TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh mitochondrial donation therapy Alaska Earthquake Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh mitochondrial donation therapy Alaska Earthquake Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh mitochondrial donation therapy Alaska Earthquake Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight bangladesh mitochondrial donation therapy Alaska Earthquake Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Sleepy Owl Coffee To Roastery Coffee House: 5 Indian Home-Grown Coffee Brands

From Sleepy Owl Coffee To Roastery Coffee House: 5 Indian Home-Grown Coffee Brands

India is now known for its good-quality coffee, grown in hilly areas like the Western Ghats and Eastern Hills. In the past few years, many local businesses have started selling fresh coffee made from beans grown in India. These businesses help Indian farmers and also care about the environment. They often use organic and eco-friendly ways to grow and make their coffee. These brands try to make Indian coffee more popular and also support local farmers by using safe and eco-friendly farming methods. Some popular ones are Blue Tokai, Third Wave Coffee Roasters, and Sleepy Owl. They mostly get their coffee beans from hilly regions like Coorg, Chikmagalur, Araku Valley, and Wayanad. These areas have good weather and rich soil, which helps grow tasty and high-quality coffee.

By: Yashika Arora Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sleepy Owl Coffee is an Indian coffee brand (Image Credit- Social) - Photo Gallery
1/5

Sleepy Owl Coffee

Sleepy Owl Coffee 100% Arabica Coffee. Grown in the southern part of India, the coffee is directly sourced from farms. Sleepy Owl Coffee is an Indian coffee brand that aims to make good-quality coffee without requiring complex brewing techniques.

Subko Coffee Roasters offers specialty coffee, baked goods, and fine chocolate (Image Credit - Social) - Photo Gallery
2/5

Subko Coffee Roasters

Subko Coffee Roasters is a brand from the Indian region that offers specialty coffee, baked goods, and fine chocolate. Its goal is to share the local craft and culture with people around the world.

The Indian Bean is a brand that finds, roasts, and sells coffee beans (Image Credit - Social) - Photo Gallery
3/5

The Indian Bean

The Indian Bean is a brand that finds, roasts, and sells coffee beans from different parts of India. They want to help coffee fans explore the many types of Indian coffee.

Roastery Coffee House Hyderabad made a name in the coffee industry by inventing Cranberry Coffee (Image Credit- Roastery Coffee House) - Photo Gallery
4/5

Roastery Coffee House India

Roastery Coffee House (RCH) from Hyderabad made a name for itself in the coffee industry by inventing Cranberry Coffee and securing a trademark for it. This popular drink is now found on the menus of many cafes throughout India.

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters is the biggest specialty coffee brand (Image Credit- Social) - Photo Gallery
5/5

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters is the biggest specialty coffee brand in India. They find, roast, and sell good-quality Indian coffee. Started in 2013, they grew from a small coffee roastery to a company with many roasteries, cafes, and online stores in India and other countries.

From Sleepy Owl Coffee To Roastery Coffee House: 5 Indian Home-Grown Coffee Brands - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Sleepy Owl Coffee To Roastery Coffee House: 5 Indian Home-Grown Coffee Brands - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

From Sleepy Owl Coffee To Roastery Coffee House: 5 Indian Home-Grown Coffee Brands - Photo Gallery
From Sleepy Owl Coffee To Roastery Coffee House: 5 Indian Home-Grown Coffee Brands - Photo Gallery
From Sleepy Owl Coffee To Roastery Coffee House: 5 Indian Home-Grown Coffee Brands - Photo Gallery
From Sleepy Owl Coffee To Roastery Coffee House: 5 Indian Home-Grown Coffee Brands - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?