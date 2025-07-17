From Sleepy Owl Coffee To Roastery Coffee House: 5 Indian Home-Grown Coffee Brands

India is now known for its good-quality coffee, grown in hilly areas like the Western Ghats and Eastern Hills. In the past few years, many local businesses have started selling fresh coffee made from beans grown in India. These businesses help Indian farmers and also care about the environment. They often use organic and eco-friendly ways to grow and make their coffee. These brands try to make Indian coffee more popular and also support local farmers by using safe and eco-friendly farming methods. Some popular ones are Blue Tokai, Third Wave Coffee Roasters, and Sleepy Owl. They mostly get their coffee beans from hilly regions like Coorg, Chikmagalur, Araku Valley, and Wayanad. These areas have good weather and rich soil, which helps grow tasty and high-quality coffee.