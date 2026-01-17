LIVE TV
  • From Smart Cab to Mini Pantries: What Makes India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Special | See Stunning Inside Pics

From Smart Cab to Mini Pantries: What Makes India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Special | See Stunning Inside Pics

The ‘pride of Indian railways’ Vande Bharat sleeper train has been equipped with the latest technology for both passengers and the drivers, with a full indigenous design and indigenous manufacturing, according to Northeast Frontier Railway’s General Manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava.

Published: January 17, 2026 15:00:30 IST
Vande Bharat Sleeper
1/4

Vande Bharat Sleeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda in West Bengal, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing modernisation of Indian Railways.

Vande Bharat Sleeper: Route
2/4

Vande Bharat Sleeper: Route

Vande Bharat Sleeper route includes Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah in West Bengal, along with Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam, and is expected to gain direct benefits from the service. It is also likely to provide improved connectivity for pilgrims heading to the Kalighat Temple and the Kamakhya Devi Temple.

Vande Bharat Sleeper: Ticket Price
3/4

Vande Bharat Sleeper: Ticket Price

The Vande Bharat Sleeper has been projected as a high-end yet cost-effective option compared to air travel. As per a PIB report, the indicative fares are approximately Rs 2,300 for 3 AC, Rs 3,000 for 2 AC, and Rs 3,600 for First AC, providing passengers with modern facilities at prices lower than airline tickets.

Vande Bharat Sleeper: Timings
4/4

Vande Bharat Sleeper: Timings

Vande Bharat Sleeper (train number 27575) departs from Howrah at 6:20 pm and arrives at Kamakhya (Guwahati) at 8:20 am the following day. With a total journey time of 14 hours, it stands as the fastest train operating on this route.

