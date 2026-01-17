From Smart Cab to Mini Pantries: What Makes India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Special | See Stunning Inside Pics

Vande Bharat Sleeper: Route

Vande Bharat Sleeper route includes Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah in West Bengal, along with Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam, and is expected to gain direct benefits from the service. It is also likely to provide improved connectivity for pilgrims heading to the Kalighat Temple and the Kamakhya Devi Temple.