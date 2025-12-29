LIVE TV
  • From Smriti Mandhana To Deepti Sharma: 5 Indian Women Cricketers Who Ruled 2025

From Smriti Mandhana to Deepti Sharma, Indian women cricketers delivered a landmark year in 2025 with consistent performances, record breaking feats, and match winning contributions. The turning point of Indian Women’s Cricket was the Winning Of The World Cup 2025. Their dominance across formats not only powered India to major series victories but also underlined the growing strength, depth, and global impact of women’s cricket in India. 

Published By: Published: December 29, 2025 01:49:33 IST
Smriti Mandhana
1/5
(Image Credit: X)

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana enjoyed a prolific 2025, finishing among the top run scorers across formats. She broke multiple batting records, including fastest centuries and highest series aggregates. Her elegant strokeplay and leadership set the tone for India’s aggressive approach.

Harmanpreet Kaur
2/5
(Image Credit: ANI)

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with crucial knocks in high pressure matches. She surpassed major milestones in international runs and captained India to several landmark wins. Her calm decision making and power hitting defined India’s success in 2025.

Deepti Sharma
3/5
(Image Credit: ANI)

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma emerged as one of the most complete all rounders in world cricket in 2025. She achieved rare double milestones with both bat and ball, consistently turning matches in India’s favour. Her accuracy and composure made her indispensable across formats.

Shafali Verma
4/5
(Image Credit: ANI)

Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma redefined fearless batting with explosive starts at the top of the order. She broke long standing power hitting records and delivered match winning innings against top teams. Her strike rate and confidence gave India a decisive edge early in games.

Jemimah Rodrigues
5/5
(Image Credit: ANI)

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues proved her value as a dependable middle order batter in 2025. She delivered crucial partnerships and broke consistency records across formats. Her adaptability and athletic fielding further strengthened India’s overall performance.

