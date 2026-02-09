LIVE TV
  From Sonam Kapoor To Alia Bhatt: 5 Hot Bollywood Actresses Who Slayed Their Baby Shower Fashion

From Sonam Kapoor To Alia Bhatt: 5 Hot Bollywood Actresses Who Slayed Their Baby Shower Fashion

Pregnancy did not slow down these Bollywood divas. From pastel outfits to elegant ethnic wear these actresses made their baby showers stylish memorable and internet breaking. Here’s a look at Sonam Kapoor and four other hot actresses whose baby shower appearances set major fashion goals.

Published By: Published: February 9, 2026 16:43:59 IST
Sonam Kapoor
1/6

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower was a perfect blend of elegance and warmth. Dressed in a soft pastel ensemble Sonam radiated glow and grace. Her minimal makeup statement jewellery and natural smile made her maternity look truly iconic.

Alia Bhatt
2/6

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt chose a traditional look for her baby shower and looked absolutely radiant. The soft ethnic outfit subtle makeup and open hair highlighted her pregnancy glow making her one of the most loved celebrity baby shower looks.

Priyanka Chopra
3/6

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s baby shower was an intimate and stylish affair. She opted for a chic yet comfortable outfit and looked stunning as ever. The global icon proved maternity fashion can be both classy and modern.

Deepika Padukone
4/6

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone kept her baby shower look graceful and understated. With a soft colour palette and minimal styling the actress showcased timeless elegance and pregnancy glow like no other.

Anushka Sharma
5/6
From Sonam Kapoor To Alia Bhatt: 5 Hot Bollywood Actresses Who Slayed Their Baby Shower Fashion

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma kept things simple yet stylish at her baby shower. Wearing a breezy floral outfit the actress embraced comfort with charm. Her effortless glow and calm vibe won hearts across social media.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

All information and images are sourced from public platforms and media reports.

