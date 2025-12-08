From SRK To Jr NTR: Celebrities Who Flaunt Timeless Watches Worth Over ₹1 Crore
Are you a fan of luxury watches? Then why not take inspiration from the extravagant timepieces owned by your favorite celebrities? From Jr NTR to SRK, many Indian celebrities own classic watches worth over Rs 1 crore in their collection.
Jr NTR
Jr NTR - Richard Mille- RM 40-01 Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail: Jr NTR owns the Richard Mille- RM 40-01 Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail - a watch worth Rs 7.47 crore. Its exceptional style and cutting edge functionality truly justifies its hefty price.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan has an impressive lineup of iconic watches in his collection. One of the most notable pieces is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak valued at almost Rs 49.8 crore.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan is also known for his luxurious taste in timepieces. He owns the Jacob & Co. Billionaire III, a watch adorned with 656 emerald-cut diamonds totaling 129 carats, making it a true statement of opulence.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh owns an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, one of the 25 pieces created exclusively for the groomsmen.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone made her first public appearance with Ranveer Singh after the birth of her daughter Dua. At the airport look, she was spotted wearing a classy Santos de Cartier watch.
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh: Diljit made a memorable appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he wore a diamond-studded Audemars Piguet Royal Oak on his wrist.
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol: Sunny Deol holds Royal Oak Offshore in 18k rose gold, which showcased during his appearance on Koffee with Karan.
