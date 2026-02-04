From Stage to Scandals: 6 Major Controversies That Landed Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Choudhary in Trouble
Haryanvi dancer and performer Sapna Choudhary rose from local stage shows to nationwide fame with her electrifying dance moves and massive fan following. While her journey to stardom is inspiring, it has not been free from controversies. Time and again, Sapna has found herself at the center of public debates, legal troubles, and media storms. From stage show disputes to political and personal allegations, her name has frequently made headlines for reasons beyond her performances.
Racist Comment Controversy on 'The 50' (2026)
While appearing on the reality show The 50, Sapna caused a stir by making a remark, "I hope I don't turn dark in the sun," which was interpreted as a racist comment directed toward fellow contestant and Nigerian rapper Yung Sammy.
Dowry Harassment Case (2023)
In February 2023, a case was registered against Sapna, her mother, and her brother by Palwal police based on a complaint by her sister-in-law, accusing them of domestic violence, demanding a car as dowry, and harassment.
Cheating and Fraud Allegations (2018–2024)
Sapna faced a non-bailable warrant issued by Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court in 2024 regarding a 2021 case involving allegations of financial misconduct and cheating filed by a celebrity management company. Similar allegations arose in 2018 when she allegedly failed to perform at an event despite accepting a large advance, resulting in a surrendered appearance in a Lucknow court in 2022.
Hidden Marriage/Family Life Revelations (2020)
After maintaining a low profile, it was revealed in December 2020 that she had married Veer Sahu in January 2020 and had a baby boy, causing surprise among fans and media who were unaware of the wedding.
Bigg Boss House Drama
Sapna Choudhary, a contestant on Bigg Boss 11, was embroiled in numerous controversies in the Bigg Boss house. Sapna once commented on Arshi Khan's "Goa-Pune" scandal, prompting a fan to file an FIR against her.
Social Media Photos
In 2017, photos of Sapna sitting in a hotel room with police standing in front of her went viral on social media. Following this, people began speculating that these were photos from a raid. Later, it was discovered that these were stills from one of Sapna's shows.
Disclaimer
This photogallery is based on publicly available reports media coverage and social media discussions. The information is intended for informational purposes only and does not aim to defame or misrepresent any individual.