From struggles to stardom: Ji Chang-wook’s beginnings and big breaks

Ji Chang-wook, a renowned name in the South Korean Industry. From an attractive architect in Love in the City to a bloodied bodyguard in The K2, he never misses a chance to leave an impression on his fans. He gained popularity after starring in the drama series Smile Again, and there was no one stopping him; he rose to prominence with television series Warrior Baek Dong-soo, Empress Ki, Healer, and so on.

Early Career

Ji started his career by putting his foot in the musical theater. Then he finally debuted in 2008 through the Sleeping Beauty film. In 2009, he appeared in a family drama, My Too Perfect Sons, which received 40% ratings.

Rising Popularity

In the initial stage of his career, he gained fame from the drama series ‘Smile Again’ of a Korean-American short track speed skater and was awarded the ‘Best Actor in Daily Drama’ at the KBS Drama Awards.

Breakthrough

His career-defining moment came through a historical drama ‘Empress Ki’, which left a strong impression on the audience and the critics with high ratings. He gave another hit action-thriller television series, Healer, which gave him popularity not only in his native place but to other parts of Asia and China.

Awards

Ji proved his versatility and his mindboggling acting skills time to time, for which he receives accolades, including the Best Actor in Television Award at the Asia Artist Awards for ‘Healer’ and multiple nominations for Best Leading Actor at the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards.

Beyond Acting

Ji has several interests beyond acting, including singing, piano, knitting, and others. Not only in singing, he spread his charm in singing as well, and even released a Chinese mini-album titled Be With You.

Fans Favorite

Ji always maintains a connection with his fans even if he is shooting for dramas or travelling. He keeps interacting with his fans through vlogging or by sharing photos.

Generous Donations

He donated ₩100 million to the victims of the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake through the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association.