  From Student of the Year To Shershaah: 5 Stellar Performances by Sidharth Malhotra

From Student of the Year To Shershaah: 5 Stellar Performances by Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his birthday today and fans are revisiting some of his most memorable performances. From romantic dramas to intense war films the actor has proven his versatility with every role. Over the years Sidharth Malhotra has delivered performances that connected deeply with audiences and critics alike. Here are six times he truly shined on screen.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 16, 2026 22:14:26 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Student of the Year
1/6
Student of the Year

Student of the Year

Sidharth Malhotra made a strong debut with Student of the Year. His portrayal of a disciplined and ambitious student immediately caught attention. The role marked the beginning of his journey in Hindi cinema and established him as a promising newcomer.

Ek Villain
2/6

Ek Villain

In Ek Villain Sidharth showcased emotional intensity and strength. Playing a man driven by love and loss he brought depth to the romantic thriller. His performance added weight to the storyline and left a lasting impact.

Hasee Toh Phasee
3/6

Hasee Toh Phasee

Sidharth impressed audiences with his subtle and charming performance in Hasee Toh Phasee. As a confused yet sincere young man he balanced romance and realism effortlessly making the character relatable and memorable.

Kapoor and Sons
4/6

Kapoor and Sons

Kapoor and Sons highlighted Sidharth Malhotra ability to handle layered characters. His role as a struggling writer dealing with family conflicts was mature restrained and widely appreciated. This performance marked a turning point in his acting career.

Shershaah
5/6

Shershaah

Shershaah remains one of Sidharth Malhotra most celebrated performances. Portraying Captain Vikram Batra he brought bravery emotion and patriotism to life. The film earned him immense praise and love from audiences across the country.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. All images names and references belong to their respective owners and sources. No copyright infringement is intended.

