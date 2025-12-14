From Sun-Kissed Goa To Serene Shillong: 7 Perfect Indian Getaways For Christmas
December is here, and the year’s most anticipated festival, Christmas, is just around the corner. Christmas is celebrated in India in its own unique way; every place offers a bit of its cultural blend. If you are planning to go places this festive season, here are some of the best places in India to soak in the Christmas spirit.
Goa
Goa: Goa tops the list for Christmas celebrations in India. Its decorated churches, midnight masses, and carol singing with after-night parties make it a perfect spot for Christmas goodies.
Puducherry
Puducherry: Puducherry offers a mix of spirituality and coastal charm during Christmas. The town's serene beaches and quaint streets provide a peaceful yet festive backdrop.
Nagaland
Nagaland: Visiting Nagaland on Christmas is another level of experience. The festival is celebrated with much fervor; the city is decked out in festive decorations with local choirs and a joyous atmosphere.
Mumbai
Mumbai: Christmas in Mumbai is lively and cheerful. Stars sparkle, bakeries sell festive treats, families celebrate together with lots of music, and urban energy is beautiful.
Kolkata
. Kolkata: Christmas in Kolkata is bright, busy, and full of warmth. The city welcomes visitors with special service, bakeries overflow with cakes, and the city is filled with music and light.
Shillong
Shillong: Shillong is lively, musical, and deeply community-centered. Christmas is celebrated with joyous gatherings, and streets are filled with lights and people preparing festive treats at home.
Kerala
Kerala: Kerala also uniquely celebrates Christmas amid serene landscapes.
