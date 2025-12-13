From Super Deluxe to Oh! Baby: Top 7 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Movies to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

From Super Deluxe to Oh Baby Samantha Ruth Prabhu has created a powerful place for herself in Indian cinema with performances that connect deeply with audiences. Her movies streaming on Netflix JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video reflect her incredible versatility as she moves effortlessly between romance intense drama fantasy stories and action packed entertainers. Whether you enjoy heartfelt love stories meaningful character driven films or unique experimental cinema Samantha Ruth Prabhu films offer something engaging for every type of viewer. This curated list of her best movies available on popular OTT platforms makes it easy to plan a perfect binge watch session.