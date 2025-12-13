From Super Deluxe to Oh! Baby: Top 7 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Movies to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video
From Super Deluxe to Oh Baby Samantha Ruth Prabhu has created a powerful place for herself in Indian cinema with performances that connect deeply with audiences. Her movies streaming on Netflix JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video reflect her incredible versatility as she moves effortlessly between romance intense drama fantasy stories and action packed entertainers. Whether you enjoy heartfelt love stories meaningful character driven films or unique experimental cinema Samantha Ruth Prabhu films offer something engaging for every type of viewer. This curated list of her best movies available on popular OTT platforms makes it easy to plan a perfect binge watch session.
Oh! Baby (Netflix)
Oh Baby is a charming fantasy comedy in which Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a seventy year old woman who magically turns into her twenty four year old self. Her performance is heartwarming and entertaining making the film a fan favourite and a joyful watch.
Super Deluxe (Netflix)
Super Deluxe is a bold and critically acclaimed Tamil anthology film in which Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivers a striking and memorable performance. The film is known for its stylish presentation making it a must watch for fans of experimental cinema.
Eega (Netflix)
Eega is a highly inventive fantasy action film where a murdered lover is reborn as a fly to take revenge on his killer. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines as the female lead and her performance adds emotional depth to this visually spectacular and unforgettable film.
Jaanu (JioHotstar)
Jaanu is a soulful romantic drama and a remake of the Tamil film Ninety Six. Samantha Ruth Prabhu beautifully portrays nostalgia lost love and emotional longing making the film gentle heartfelt and memorable.
Majili (JioHotstar)
Majili is a touching romantic drama that explores love heartbreak and emotional healing. Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivers a heartfelt performance alongside Naga Chaitanya making the film deeply emotional and relatable for romance lovers.
Theri (Amazon Prime Video)
Theri is a popular Tamil action drama starring Vijay with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a strong and emotional role. Her performance as a loving wife and mother adds warmth and depth to this action packed yet family oriented film.
Rangasthalam (Amazon Prime Video)
Rangasthalam is a powerful rural drama set in the nineteen eighties where Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivers one of her most impactful performances as Ramalakshmi. Her role is strong natural and emotionally grounded earning widespread critical praise and love from audiences for its realism and depth.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.