From Sushmita Sen To Radhika Apte: Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Ruling OTT Platforms in 2025
Bollywood actors who once shined only on the big screens are now providing blockbusters on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Many of these celebrities have gained fame and became the face of OTT with their memorable performances. From Radhika Apte to Sushmita Sen, here is a list of 6 Bollywood actors and actresses who are ruling these digital platforms:
Radhika Apte
She is a rising star in many OTT series and movies. She is known as the "Queen of OTT". Her performance has consistently impressed the audiences.
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita made her comeback with Aarya, where she portrayed a strong mother turned crime boss. She stunned audiences with her other works like Taali on JioCinema. Sushmita is a living proof that a true star ages like a fine wine!
Shefali Shah
Shefali won an International Emmy Award for her stunning performance in Delhi Crime. She has played strong and layered characters, showing her brilliance.
Manoj Bajpayee
He played a memorable role in The Family Man as Srikant Tiwari. This is one of the most loved Indian series worldwide. It gave Bajpayee a Gen Z fan base.
Pankaj Tripathi
He worked in Mirzapur and many other block busters. Tripathi became the backbone of most OTT blockbusters, pulling in massive TRPs.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawaz worked in Sacred Games as Ganesh Gaitonde, which is still one of the most iconic OTT characters ever. He brings his raw and real vibe to his roles that very few actors can match.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.