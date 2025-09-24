From Tampons to Bras: 7 everyday women’s essentials invented by men
From sanitary pads to bras, many everyday essentials for women were surprisingly invented by men. Products like tampons, sanitary pads, and the bra transformed women’s lives, while inventions such as high heels, lipstick tubes, hair dryers, and washing machines became everyday staples. Though designed by men, these innovations profoundly shaped women’s fashion, hygiene, and lifestyle, becoming integral parts of daily routines worldwide.
Tampons
Invented in 1931 by Dr. Earle Haas, who patented the first commercial tampon with an applicator.
Sanitary Pads
First disposable pads were developed by Johnson & Johnson in 1888; Kotex popularized them in the 1920s.
Bra
Patented in 1914 by Mary Phelps Jacob, but later redesigned and mass-produced mostly by male inventors and companies.
High Heels
Originally designed for men in the 10th century; adopted by women as a fashion symbol later.
Lipstick in Tube Form
The modern lipstick tube was patented in 1915 by Maurice Levy, a man.
Hair Dryer
Invented in the 1890s by Alexandre-Ferdinand Godefroy, a French stylist.
Disclaimer
Information is based on historical records and documented patents. Invention origins may vary across cultures and timelines. This content highlights historical context, not ownership or present-day usage.