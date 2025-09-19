(Disclaimer: The pictures and content featured are publicly available on Tanya Mittal’s official Instagram page.)
From Tanya Mittal’s Wardrobe To Yours: Times When Her Saree, Blouse, And Jewelry Made Bold Statements
Tanya Mittal’s Saree Style: Bold Blouses & Stunning Jewelry That Steal the Show
Step into Tanya Mittal’s wardrobe and get ready for some serious saree inspiration! From eye-catching blouses to sparkling jewelry, Tanya knows how to make traditional looks pop with a modern twist. Each photo shows how she pairs her sarees with bold designs and dazzling accessories, turning every outfit into a statement. Whether you love classic elegance or want to try something fun and fresh, Tanya’s style will have you reaching for your favorite saree and adding that perfect touch of sparkle.
Scroll through and get inspired to slay your next saree look!
1/6
Tanya's Latest Look From BB
Tanya’s latest look from Bigg Boss features a beautiful pink and white Rajasthani print saree, which she says is made of pure cotton and hand-printed by the women who work for her in a small town adopted by her from Rajasthan.
2/6
Tanya Mittal In Black
Tanya Mittal’s black saree look, paired with statement pearl jewelry and elegant gloves, created a chic and royal vibe. Her sophisticated style perfectly balanced traditional elegance with modern flair, making heads turn and setting new fashion goals for saree enthusiasts everywhere. A truly unforgettable fashion moment!
3/6
Tanya In Pink Saree
Tanya Mittal looked stunning in a pink saree paired with beautiful kundan jewelry while sitting and posing. Her Instagram post featuring this elegant look earned her a flood of praises from fans and fashion lovers alike, celebrating her graceful style and charming presence. Truly a picture-perfect moment!
4/6
Tanya Mittal In Red Saree
Tanya Mittal looked stunning in a red saree paired with a green dupatta and sparkling Polki jewelry. Her vibrant look beautifully blended traditional elegance with modern style, capturing everyone’s attention and earning her lots of admiration on social media. A true style icon in every way!
5/6
Tanya Mittal In Pink Floral
Tanya Mittal looked effortlessly elegant in a simple pink floral saree. Her graceful style and minimal accessories highlighted the saree’s beauty, making her look fresh, charming, and perfectly poised.
6/6
Tanya Mittal In Traditional Look
Tanya Mittal dazzled in a rich purple Banarasi silk saree, perfectly paired with heavy temple jewelry. Her traditional look was regal, vibrant, and full of timeless elegance and cultural charm.