From Taylor Swift to BTS: The World’s Top-Grossing Concert Tours Ever
The artists Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Coldplay are mega concerts and always attract huge audiences. Among the following concert tours, the most lucrative ones ever, every time live entertainment is lifted to a new level by the greatest combination of music, feelings, and memorable stagecraft that eventually leads to beautiful shows.
Beyoncé
The Renaissance World Tour of Beyoncé in 2023 was not only a record breaker but also the new definition of a pop concert in modern times strong performances and wonderful visuals.
BTS
BTS made the world tours global and broke the language barrier in doing so. K-pop was brought to its high peak, where they performed record-breaking shows with the utmost fan engagement wherever in the world.
Coldplay
Coldplay's Spheres World Tour eco-friendly setups, colorful wristbands, and breathtaking light shows celebrating unity through music were the main attractions that broke the records.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour captivated millions of fans, presenting the ups and downs of her career with magnificent production, passion, and a record-breaking global audience.
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour made it clear that he was gifted when it came to performing solo, as he managed to sell out stadiums in different countries with his emotional performances and unbreakable musical link.