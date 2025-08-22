From Tendulkar-Ganguly to Dhoni-Raina: 5 Iconic Cricket Friendships Beyond Pitch

Cricket has delivered not only great performances but also friendships off the field. From major partnerships (Tendulkar–Ganguly, Dhoni–Raina), to mutual respect (Kohli–Rohit), to friendships (Yuvraj–Kaif), to friendship that emerged from rivalry (Sachin–Warne), these combinations show the spirit of camaraderie, trust, and admiration which helps illuminate our experiences on and off the field.