From Tendulkar-Ganguly to Dhoni-Raina: 5 Iconic Cricket Friendships Beyond Pitch
Cricket has delivered not only great performances but also friendships off the field. From major partnerships (Tendulkar–Ganguly, Dhoni–Raina), to mutual respect (Kohli–Rohit), to friendships (Yuvraj–Kaif), to friendship that emerged from rivalry (Sachin–Warne), these combinations show the spirit of camaraderie, trust, and admiration which helps illuminate our experiences on and off the field.
Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly
They have an iconic partnership that mixed power-packed batting, fun, and friendship. This makes them one of the most iconic pairs in cricket's history.
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina
This is a bond of understanding and respect. It has been built up through leadership and partnerships. The best example of this is Dhoni naming Raina as vice-captain from the 1st day.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
From rivals to friends, the bond of friendship has taken shape in century partnerships, mutual admiration, working together, and their gestures on field signifying camaraderie and respect.
Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif
In an interval of glory, from under-19 teammates to Natwest Trophy-winning duo, their partnership is characterized by excellence, sportsmanship, grit, and some of cricket's most iconic moments.
Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne
Rivalries of fierce competition but friends for eternity; their relationship was one of admirations and respect within a friendship shaped by a genuine passion for cricket that was always metaphysically bigger than the game.