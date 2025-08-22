LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Tendulkar-Ganguly to Dhoni-Raina: 5 Iconic Cricket Friendships Beyond Pitch

From Tendulkar-Ganguly to Dhoni-Raina: 5 Iconic Cricket Friendships Beyond Pitch

Cricket has delivered not only great performances but also friendships off the field. From major partnerships (Tendulkar–Ganguly, Dhoni–Raina), to mutual respect (Kohli–Rohit), to friendships (Yuvraj–Kaif), to friendship that emerged from rivalry (Sachin–Warne), these combinations show the spirit of camaraderie, trust, and admiration which helps illuminate our experiences on and off the field.

By: Last Updated: August 22, 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Tendulkar-Ganguly to Dhoni-Raina: 5 Iconic Cricket Friendships Beyond Pitch - Photo Gallery
1/5

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly

They have an iconic partnership that mixed power-packed batting, fun, and friendship. This makes them one of the most iconic pairs in cricket's history.

From Tendulkar-Ganguly to Dhoni-Raina: 5 Iconic Cricket Friendships Beyond Pitch - Photo Gallery
2/5

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

This is a bond of understanding and respect. It has been built up through leadership and partnerships. The best example of this is Dhoni naming Raina as vice-captain from the 1st day.

From Tendulkar-Ganguly to Dhoni-Raina: 5 Iconic Cricket Friendships Beyond Pitch - Photo Gallery
3/5

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

From rivals to friends, the bond of friendship has taken shape in century partnerships, mutual admiration, working together, and their gestures on field signifying camaraderie and respect.

From Tendulkar-Ganguly to Dhoni-Raina: 5 Iconic Cricket Friendships Beyond Pitch - Photo Gallery
4/5

Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif

In an interval of glory, from under-19 teammates to Natwest Trophy-winning duo, their partnership is characterized by excellence, sportsmanship, grit, and some of cricket's most iconic moments.

From Tendulkar-Ganguly to Dhoni-Raina: 5 Iconic Cricket Friendships Beyond Pitch - Photo Gallery
5/5

Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne

Rivalries of fierce competition but friends for eternity; their relationship was one of admirations and respect within a friendship shaped by a genuine passion for cricket that was always metaphysically bigger than the game.

Tags:

From Tendulkar-Ganguly to Dhoni-Raina: 5 Iconic Cricket Friendships Beyond Pitch - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Tendulkar-Ganguly to Dhoni-Raina: 5 Iconic Cricket Friendships Beyond Pitch - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Tendulkar-Ganguly to Dhoni-Raina: 5 Iconic Cricket Friendships Beyond Pitch - Photo Gallery
From Tendulkar-Ganguly to Dhoni-Raina: 5 Iconic Cricket Friendships Beyond Pitch - Photo Gallery
From Tendulkar-Ganguly to Dhoni-Raina: 5 Iconic Cricket Friendships Beyond Pitch - Photo Gallery
From Tendulkar-Ganguly to Dhoni-Raina: 5 Iconic Cricket Friendships Beyond Pitch - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?