  • Netflix Day 4 Recommendations: Top 6 Bollywood Crime Thriller Web Series & Movies You Should Watch in 2025

Netflix Day 4 Recommendations: Top 6 Bollywood Crime Thriller Web Series & Movies You Should Watch in 2025

Crime thrillers reveal the dark side of society. They are one of the most binge-worthy genres in OTT and Bollywood. They are full of politics, police chases and gang wars. Fans love these mixes of realism and entertainment. Here is a list of the top 6 crime thriller hits available on Netflix in 2025:

Sacred Games (Web Series)
Sacred Games (Web Series)

It is one of Netflix India's biggest hits. It is based on Vikram Chandra's novel set in Mumbai's underworld. It is a combination of religion, crime, politics and mystery.

Guns & Gulaabs (Web Series)
Guns & Gulaabs (Web Series)

It is a balance of humor and nostalgia with violence. It focuses on quirky gangsters and love triangles. It gives a retro 90s vibe with dark comedy.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein (Web Series)
Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein (Web Series)

It is a romantic crime thriller, famous for its dark theme and twisted plots. It is a story of obsession and love.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this story is inspired by a real life crime in Bihar. Its story is cops vs criminals with raw realism.

The Bastards of Bollywood (Web Series)
The Bastards of Bollywood (Web Series)

This series is directed by Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh khan. It is his first debut as a director. It is an action comedy gaining fame for its energetic and loud vibe.

Tehran (Movie)
Tehran (Movie)

It is a Bollywood action-spy thriller with star actor John Abraham. It is a thriller focusing on covert missions. It is inspired by geopolitical conflicts.

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

