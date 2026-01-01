From The Summer I Turned Pretty To Fallout Season 2: Top 6 Trending Prime Video Originals,This Week Full Guide To Best Shows On Amazon Prime Video
Prime Video continues to offer a wide range of engaging originals that capture the attention of viewers around the world. From romantic stories to thrilling competitions and action packed dramas these shows dominate trending charts and spark conversations on social media. Here are the top six Prime Video originals trending this week that you should not miss.
The Summer I Turned Pretty
This YA romance series remains a standout on the platform staying high in trending lists due to its strong fan base and continued social buzz even months after its final season dropped.
The Night Manager Season 2
The sophomore return of this British espionage thriller starring Tom Hiddleston has created fresh momentum and viewer interest making it one of the top originals gaining traction this week.
House of David
A historical drama that recently surged in the Prime Video charts after hitting high streaming positions in the US House of David has become a trending must watch appealing to a broad demographic with its biblical narrative.
The Mighty Nein
This animated Critical Role spin off has carved out a niche as one of Prime Video most talked about originals thanks to its engaging fantasy plot and high audience ratings keeping it trending even months post release.
Beast Games Season 2
Reality competition enthusiasts are flocking to Beast Games Season 2 where competitors face off in extreme physical and mental challenges for a massive five million dollar prize. Its return has sparked fresh curiosity and high streaming numbers this week.
Fallout Season 2
A post apocalyptic drama based on the famed video game franchise Fallout continues to dominate Prime Video trending charts with strong viewership and buzz around its wasteland storylines and character arcs.
Disclaimer
Trending rankings are based on current viewership trends platform charts and streaming data as of this week. Actual rankings can vary by region demographic and real time platform metrics.