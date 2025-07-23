LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Thrills To Drama: Here Are Netflix India’s Top Five Must Watch Series Of 2025

From Thrills To Drama: Here Are Netflix India’s Top Five Must Watch Series Of 2025

In 2025, Netflix India delivered a powerful mix of suspense, drama, and bold storytelling. The Royals captured hearts with a royal love story set in the vibrant world of Rajasthan. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter unfolded gripping police investigations rooted in real cases, while Black Warrant took us inside Tihar Jail, exposing shocking truths and human emotions. Dabba Cartel thrilled audiences with five fearless housewives secretly running a drug network. Adding a delicious twist, Killer Soup combined murder, mystery, and dark comedy in a tale of mistaken identity and crime. These series became binge-worthy hits, each offering something fresh and unforgettable.

By: Last Updated: July 23, 2025 | 4:14 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Indian Trending Web Series - Photo Gallery
1/5

The Royals – Netflix India

An opulent romantic-comedy featuring Ishaan Khatter as a playboy prince and Bhumi Pednekar as a savvy entrepreneur navigating royal glamour and business drama. Set in Rajasthan.

From Thrills To Drama: Here Are Netflix India’s Top Five Must Watch Series Of 2025 - Photo Gallery
2/5

Dabba Cartel – Crime Drama with a Twist

A bold crime‑drama about five Mumbai housewives who secretly run a drug cartel through their tiffin delivery business.

From Thrills To Drama: Here Are Netflix India’s Top Five Must Watch Series Of 2025 - Photo Gallery
3/5

Black Warrant – Undercover Police Thriller

Based on real events, this hard-hitting drama tells the story of a rookie jailer confronting Tihar Jail’s most notorious inmates.

From Thrills To Drama: Here Are Netflix India’s Top Five Must Watch Series Of 2025 - Photo Gallery
4/5

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

"Khakee: The Bengal Chapter" is a gripping crime thriller that unravels corruption, power struggles, and justice in Bengal. With intense performances and true-event inspiration, it’s a must-watch for fans of real-life police dramas

From Thrills To Drama: Here Are Netflix India’s Top Five Must Watch Series Of 2025 - Photo Gallery
5/5

Killer Soup

A dark comedy thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma, "Killer Soup" follows a woman’s bizarre plan to replace her husband with her lover—only to spiral into a mess of lies, murder, and madness.

From Thrills To Drama: Here Are Netflix India’s Top Five Must Watch Series Of 2025 - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Thrills To Drama: Here Are Netflix India’s Top Five Must Watch Series Of 2025 - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Thrills To Drama: Here Are Netflix India’s Top Five Must Watch Series Of 2025 - Photo Gallery
From Thrills To Drama: Here Are Netflix India’s Top Five Must Watch Series Of 2025 - Photo Gallery
From Thrills To Drama: Here Are Netflix India’s Top Five Must Watch Series Of 2025 - Photo Gallery
From Thrills To Drama: Here Are Netflix India’s Top Five Must Watch Series Of 2025 - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?