LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Live TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Tulle to Couture: Carrie Bradshaw’s Top 10 Show-Stopping Outfits

From Tulle to Couture: Carrie Bradshaw’s Top 10 Show-Stopping Outfits

With her brave fashion choice, Sex and the City’s legendary fashionista Carrie Bradshaw changed television style. Every outfit she wore, ranging from risky fashion to vintage madness, every outfit of hers communicated a tale about desire, grief and described the New York fashion to its last decimal. In addition to the fashion statements, Carrie’s outfits, as portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker, became a cultural icon that shaped fashion trends and created a standard for clothing that needed an expression. Ten of her most iconic looks, the ones that expressed her in the best way possible, turned streets into catwalks and defined her as a fashion icon are examined below. Regardless of your familiarity of the show, these outfits illustrate why Carrie Bradshaw is still one of the most fashionable icons to be created. 

By: Kanisha Aggarwal Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
1/10

The Iconic Mismatched Shoes

Carrie's mismatched shoes moment — blue on one foot, pink on the other — broke fashion rules and made playful rebellion stylishly iconic.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
2/10

The Pilot Episode Style Debut

Carrie's pink tank and white tutu made TV history—whimsical, bold, and unforgettable, it perfectly captured her playful New York spirit.

Image Credit: Instagram - Photo Gallery
3/10

The Unforgettable Belt On A Bare Waist

Carrie’s belt-on-bare-waist look was a masterclass in unexpected styling — bold, playful, and undeniably her. It turned basics into high fashion drama.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
4/10

The Daring Crop-Top

Carrie’s ultra-low-rise skirt and cropped black top combo was peak early-2000s daring — flirty, fierce, and finished with that signature Gucci bag swagger.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
5/10

The OG Little Black Dress

ChatGPT said:
Carrie’s simple black mini dress and aviators proved that effortless can be iconic — the ultimate Sex and the City take on the little black dress.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
6/10

The Dior Culture

Carrie’s Dior newspaper dress is pure fashion headline — edgy, iconic, and unforgettable. A bold blend of couture and commentary, it’s forever etched in pop culture history.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
7/10

The Boho Breeze

This breezy boho moment — sheer white dress, visible lace bra, and a silk headscarf — is Carrie Bradshaw at her most effortlessly undone and unforgettable.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
8/10

The Pink Summer Dress

In this romantic ruffled pink slip dress, Carrie embodied femininity and flair — delicate, daring, and perfectly paired with her signature pastel handbag.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
9/10

The Classic Carrie Nighttime Look

Carrie’s voluminous green tulle dress in Paris was pure fairy tale drama — whimsical, heartbroken, and unforgettable against the City of Light’s glowing backdrop.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
10/10

The Flower Statement

Carrie Bradshaw’s look sparked a global trend, inspiring bold accessories, feminine flair, and fearless self-expression in early 2000s fashion.

From Tulle to Couture: Carrie Bradshaw’s Top 10 Show-Stopping Outfits - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Tulle to Couture: Carrie Bradshaw’s Top 10 Show-Stopping Outfits - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

From Tulle to Couture: Carrie Bradshaw’s Top 10 Show-Stopping Outfits - Photo Gallery
From Tulle to Couture: Carrie Bradshaw’s Top 10 Show-Stopping Outfits - Photo Gallery
From Tulle to Couture: Carrie Bradshaw’s Top 10 Show-Stopping Outfits - Photo Gallery
From Tulle to Couture: Carrie Bradshaw’s Top 10 Show-Stopping Outfits - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?