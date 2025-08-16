From Tum Hi Ho to Agar Tum Saath Ho: 7 Romantic Bollywood Songs That Will Melt Your Heart

Romantic Bollywood songs have an unparalleled ability to capture the magic of love—whether it’s the unconditional devotion of Tum Hi Ho, the dreamy charm of Pee Loon, or the destined connection of Raabta. These tracks are more than just music; they are emotional milestones in people’s love journeys, playing at weddings, anniversaries, proposals, and countless personal moments. From soulful ballads to passionate duets, they have become timeless expressions of affection, ensuring that every heartbeat finds a melody.