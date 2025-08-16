LIVE TV
  • From Tum Hi Ho to Agar Tum Saath Ho: 7 Romantic Bollywood Songs That Will Melt Your Heart

Romantic Bollywood songs have an unparalleled ability to capture the magic of love—whether it’s the unconditional devotion of Tum Hi Ho, the dreamy charm of Pee Loon, or the destined connection of Raabta. These tracks are more than just music; they are emotional milestones in people’s love journeys, playing at weddings, anniversaries, proposals, and countless personal moments. From soulful ballads to passionate duets, they have become timeless expressions of affection, ensuring that every heartbeat finds a melody.

August 16, 2025
1/8

When Love Takes Over: "Tum Hi Ho" - Aashiqui 2 (2013)

"Tum Hi Ho" is an eternal love letter set to music. Arijit Singh's soulful voice and Mithoon's enchanting composition make this song a masterpiece. Its lyrics speak of absolute devotion, making it a top choice for weddings, proposals, and anniversary celebrations.

2/8

Swept Away by Love: "Pee Loon" - Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai (2010)

"Pee Loon" is a sweet and romantic song that captures the essence of falling in love. Mohit Chauhan's velvety voice and Pritam's melody create a timeless classic that's perfect for romantic evenings and long drives.

3/8

Destined Souls: "Raabta" - Agent Vinod (2012)

"Raabta" is a hauntingly beautiful song that speaks of a deep, destined connection. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's heartfelt vocals make this song unforgettable. Its lyrics will resonate with anyone who's ever felt a deep emotional bond with someone.

4/8

Forever and Always: "Tera Ban Jaunga" - Kabir Singh (2019)

"Tera Ban Jaunga" is a romantic ballad that radiates warmth and sincerity. Akhil Sachdeva and Tulsi Kumar's soulful voices make this song a top pick for proposal videos, wedding montages, and couple playlists.

5/8

Love Beyond Time: "Janam Janam" - Dilwale (2015)

"Janam Janam" is a cinematic love saga that will make you believe in destiny and lifelong bonds. Arijit Singh's passionate singing and the soaring orchestration make this song perfect for couples who see their relationship as a story written in the stars.

6/8

The Bittersweet Truth: "Agar Tum Saath Ho" - Tamasha (2015)

"Agar Tum Saath Ho" is a bittersweet love song that captures the complexity of relationships. Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh's soulful voices make this song an emotional confession of vulnerability and longing.

7/8

Perfect Love Story: "Perfect" (Hindi Version)

The Hindi rendition of Ed Sheeran's global hit "Perfect" is a modern love song that's sweet, heartfelt, and perfect for first dances, surprise proposals, or simply holding hands under the stars. Its poetic Hindi lyrics add a cultural touch to the original, making it a must-play for couples.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and general knowledge purposes only, and not to promote any song.

