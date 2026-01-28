LIVE TV
From ‘Tum Hi Ho’ To ‘Kesariya’: 6 Best Arijit Singh Songs That Prove Why He Rules Indian Music

From the soul-stirring romance of Tum Hi Ho to the colourful emotions of Kesariya, Arijit Singh’s voice has quietly become the heartbeat of modern Indian music.

Through songs like Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Chahun Main Ya Naa, he gave shape to love in all its fragility, while Apna Bana Le wrapped tenderness into unforgettable melody.

Stepping beyond romance, Desh Mere showed his powerful patriotic side, reminding listeners of his remarkable versatility.

Now, with Arijit announcing his decision to step away from playback singing, these songs feel even more special timeless echoes of a voice that defined a generation.

Have a look at his 6 best and popular songs that rule every heart.

Published: January 28, 2026 02:02:48 IST
Tum Hi Ho
1/6

Tum Hi Ho

Released in Aashiqui 2, Tum Hi Ho became the anthem of heartbreak and eternal love, marking Arijit Singh’s unforgettable rise in Bollywood music. (Photo: Wiki)

Hamari Adhuri Kahani
2/6

Hamari Adhuri Kahani

With aching lyrics and Arijit Singh’s soulful voice, Hamari Adhuri Kahani captures the pain of love that couldn’t find its happy ending, yet lives forever in memory. (Photo: X)

Apna Bana Le
3/6

Apna Bana Le

Arijit Singh’s Apna Bana Le celebrates pure, comforting love, where every note feels like a quiet plea to belong to someone forever. (Photo: JioSaavn)

Chahun Main Ya Naa
4/6

Chahun Main Ya Naa

Tender and deeply relatable, this song captures the uncertainty of first love, made magical by Arijit Singh’s heartfelt voice. (Photo: JioSaavn)

Desh Mere
5/6

Desh Mere

With deep emotion and pride, Arijit Singh’s Desh Mere stirs the soul, reminding listeners of the silent sacrifices behind our freedom. (Photo: t series)

Kesariya
6/6

Kesariya

With its festive beats and heartfelt melody, Kesariya celebrates love in its most joyful form, carried beautifully by Arijit Singh’s voice. (Photo: Sony Music India)

