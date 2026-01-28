From ‘Tum Hi Ho’ To ‘Kesariya’: 6 Best Arijit Singh Songs That Prove Why He Rules Indian Music

From the soul-stirring romance of Tum Hi Ho to the colourful emotions of Kesariya, Arijit Singh’s voice has quietly become the heartbeat of modern Indian music.

Through songs like Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Chahun Main Ya Naa, he gave shape to love in all its fragility, while Apna Bana Le wrapped tenderness into unforgettable melody.

Stepping beyond romance, Desh Mere showed his powerful patriotic side, reminding listeners of his remarkable versatility.

Now, with Arijit announcing his decision to step away from playback singing, these songs feel even more special timeless echoes of a voice that defined a generation.

Have a look at his 6 best and popular songs that rule every heart.