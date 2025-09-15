LIVE TV
  Top 6 Romcom K-Dramas To Watch This Weekend: Available in Hindi and English

Top 6 Romcom K-Dramas To Watch This Weekend: Available in Hindi and English

Looking for a new K-drama to binge watch this weekend? These 6 Romcom K-dramas have got you covered! Each show promises fun and emotions. They are available in Hindi and English, so everyone can watch according to their preferred language. These are perfect choices for K-drama fans and hopeless romantics.

Crash Landing on You on Netflix
Crash Landing on You on Netflix

It is a story about the romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean army officer. It is a perfect mix of love, drama and suspense.

Vincenzo on Netflix
Vincenzo on Netflix

It is a dark comedy packed with action scenes. It is about a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer taking on a corrupt company.

Itaewon Class on Netflix
Itaewon Class on Netflix

It explores themes of love, friendship and societal struggles. It is a story based on revenge set in Seoul's Itaewon district.

My Liberation Notes on Disney+ Hotstar
My Liberation Notes on Disney+ Hotstar

It is about three siblings seeking freedom from their lives. Its heartfelt storytelling with relatable struggles made it a fan favorite.

Yumi's Cells on prime Video
Yumi's Cells on prime Video

It is a romantic comedy with a fun and relatable depiction of love and life. It is told though Yumi's animated cells.

Twenty-Five, twenty-One on Netflix
Twenty-Five, twenty-One on Netflix

It is about young love and dreams, giving nostalgic 90s vibes with strong emotional beats. You will get happy tears after watching this series.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

