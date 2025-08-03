From Underdog to Unstoppable: Here Are 7 Vikrant Massey’s Career-Defining Performances
To raw biographical plays to intense psychological thrillers, Vikrant Massey has stepped up one of the most diverse and esteemed collections of acting experiences in Indian movies. A lesser-known element of his personality and performance is his strong, yet subtle, emoting capabilities, coupled with his brooding good looks, which have made him a consistently reliable actor in a wide variety of films and genres, in recent years (as a struggling UPSC aspirant, a lovelorn broken-hearted man, a diabolical serial killer, to name a few). Massey never just acts, and he always inhabits his characters with sincerity, restraint, and a depth that shows a rare insight on the part of the performer and connects with the audience in a fundamental way. He is a favorite among critics and audiences alike, and is able to put the least dramatic stories to the screen in a spectacular fashion. Here are some of the most memorable characters that were portrayed by him.
The Sabarmati Report
In The Sabarmati Report, Massey plays Samar Kumar, an honest journalist navigating the murky aftermath of the Godhra train incident. His portrayal is earnest and grounded, embodying the struggles of truth-telling in the face of political pressure. He brings both sensitivity and conviction to the role, showing how ordinary voices can challenge powerful narratives. Through this performance, Massey reminds us that integrity—itself is a powerful story, especially in turbulent times.
Haseen Dillruba
As Rishu in Haseen Dillruba, Massey undergoes a startling transformation from quiet romantic to complex suspect. He effortlessly balances charm and vulnerability, making the mystery hypnotic and emotional stakes high. The film became one of Netflix’s most-watched Hindi offerings in 2021, and Vikrant's portrayal was central to its appeal. His reel chemistry with Taapsee Pannu and his internal conflict anchor the narrative in authenticity.
Sector 36
In the chilling Sector 36, Massey steps into an unsettling role inspired by the Nithari serial murders. As Prem Singh, a serial killer whose outward calm masks violent depths, his performance is disturbing and transformative. Critics and viewers called it one of his darkest turns yet unsettling with spine-chilling subtlety. The film’s gripping atmosphere and social commentary are elevated by Massey’s intense stillness and precision.
12th Fail
In 12th Fail, Massey embodies real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, portraying the emotional and economic hurdles faced by an underdog who cracks India’s toughest exams. With sincerity and quiet determination, he captures the anxiety, hope, and grit of someone fighting systemic odds. His performance was universally lauded and earned him awards and critical acclaim, reinforcing his ability to carry a film on personal conviction.
Mirzapur
Playing Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur, Massey evolves from a scholarly ally to a key player in the underworld's brutal hierarchy. His trajectory is chilling and compelling, defined by a quiet intensity that turns explosive. His layered journey became one of the most memorable arcs in the groundbreaking web series.
Broken But Beautiful
In the web series Broken But Beautiful, Massey portrays Veer, a man navigating heartbreak and healing. His approach is quiet and heartfelt; he embodies loss without theatrics, crafting scenes that are poignantly relatable. His emotional candor won hearts, showing his strength in portraying internal grief.
Criminal Justice
As Aditya in Criminal Justice, Massey is a hapless cab driver accused of murder. His portrayal captures panic, despair, and resilience with raw precision. His emotional range and authenticity help the narrative transcend genre and become an exploration of unjust systems and human endurance.