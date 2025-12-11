LIVE TV
Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci
  From Vikas Khanna To Sanjeev Kapoor: Meet India's Top 7 Richest Chefs

From Vikas Khanna To Sanjeev Kapoor: Meet India’s Top 7 Richest Chefs

Richest Chefs in India: India has some of the most popular chefs who are known for their culinary skills and who have taken the Indian flavour to global level. From creating dishes across the globe to helping Indians appreciate the richness of Indian cuisines actually- meet 7 celebrity chefs who have made it big in the culinary world.

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 11, 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Vikas Khanna
1/8

Vikas Khanna

Vikas Khanna: Vikas Khanna is known for his appearance on MasterChef India. He has built a remarkable career as a chef, TV personality, author, filmmaker, and restaurateur.

Kunal Kapoor
2/8

Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor: Kunal Kapoor is best known as a judge on MasterChef India and his ventures in hospitality.

Ranveer Brar
3/8

Ranveer Brar

Ranveer Brar: A restaurateur and popular television personality known for his charisma and culinary expertise. According to the reports, Brar has an estimated net worth of Rs 41 crore.

Garima Arora
4/8

Garima Arora

Garima Arora: Garima Arora made history as the first Indian female chef to receive Michelin Star. Her estimated net worth is around Rs 40 crore.

Sanjeev Kapoor
5/8

Sanjeev Kapoor

Sanjeev kapoor: A legendary figure in Indian cuisine, widely regarded as Master chef. He authored over 150 bestselling cookbooks and also earned prestigious awards.

Harpal Singh Sokhi
6/8

Harpal Singh Sokhi

Harpal Singh Sokhi: The celebrated chef recently grabbed attention with his appearance on Laughter Chef India. He is best known for his cooking shows like Turban Tadka and Super Chef.

Atul Kochhar
7/8

Atul Kochhar

Atul Kochhar: A renowned restaurateur, television personality, and author is best known for being one of the first Indian chefs to receive a Michelin star.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

