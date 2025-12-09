From Vinod Khanna’s Son To Dhurandhar Star, All About Akshaye Khanna
The actor Akshaye Khanna is now the center of attention for Dhurandhar and He is one of the most professional actors in Bollywood, who always gives very sober and restrained performances at the same time. The actor, who is the son of the iconic Vinod Khanna, has through the years managed to keep his marriage to the critics a secret and has also done so through the examples of his professional life which has lasted for a long time.
Family legacy
Son of iconic Bollywood star Vinod Khanna and Geetanjali Khanna, brother to actor and politician Rahul Khanna.
Education
Akshaye Khanna studied acting at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute, Mumbai.
Bollywood Debut
Akshaye Khanna made his film debut with Himalay Putra (1997).
Career Highlights
Akshaye Khanna acclaimed for roles in Dil Chahta Hai, Border, Race, Taal, Drishyam 2, and Section 375.
Net worth
Akshaye Khanna estimated to be around ₹70-80 crore, earned through films, endorsements, and investments.
Personal Life
Akshaye Khanna maintains a low profile personal life and is unmarried.