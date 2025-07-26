Celebrity Couple Looks To Recreate This Teej 2025: Fashion Inspiration Straight From Bollywood
Teej is a festival of love and traditions. This Teej, take inspiration from Bollywood couples who love to dress cute and royal! Whether you are celebrating your first Teej or just want to look like the main character couple, here are 7 Bollywood celebrity couple looks which you can recreate and steal the spotlight this festive season:
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Priyanka is wearing a white anarkali suit, keeping it light and festive. Nick is wearing an all white kurta pajama looking elegant and twinning with his wifey. Their look is perfect for couples who want to wear basic but still look stunning.
Kiara Advani & Siddharth Malhotra
Kiara looks stunning in this backless black lehenga with a sleeveless blouse and V-patterned black and white skirt. Siddharth is complementing her outfit by wearing a striped black coat over an open button shirt, mixing festive with formal wear.
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
Katrina looks like barbie in this pink saree with golden borders and floral detailing blouse. Vicky is balancing her outfit by wearing a golden beige kurta pajama, looking royal and cute.
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
Anushka is wearing a dark blue suit with golden embroidery giving of rich festive vibes. Virat is matching her outfit by wearing a navy blue kurta with a golden dupatta draped in a manly style.
Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi went all out in a deep red saree with a sleek jooda hairstyle and giving elegant vibes. Zaheer looks like a prince in the all white kurta pajama lead with a white ethnic coat.
Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia
Genelia is glowing in the Barbie pink Georgette saree with minimal accessories. Ritesh is complimenting her outfit by wearing a black kurta pajama. It is ideal for couples who love to mix classy and cute.
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor
Alia is wearing a blue anarkali suit with a long dupatta and bold red golden jhumkas. Ranbir looks sharp in the navy blue kurta pajama. It is a great outfit for those couples who want to coordinate colors without looking too identical.