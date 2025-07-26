  • Home>
Celebrity Couple Looks To Recreate This Teej 2025: Fashion Inspiration Straight From Bollywood

Teej is a festival of love and traditions. This Teej, take inspiration from Bollywood couples who love to dress cute and royal! Whether you are celebrating your first Teej or just want to look like the main character couple, here are 7 Bollywood celebrity couple looks which you can recreate and steal the spotlight this festive season:

By: Last Updated: July 26, 2025 | 5:13 PM IST
Priyanka chopra and nick jonas in ethincs - Photo Gallery
1/8

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Priyanka is wearing a white anarkali suit, keeping it light and festive. Nick is wearing an all white kurta pajama looking elegant and twinning with his wifey. Their look is perfect for couples who want to wear basic but still look stunning.

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra in Ethnics - Photo Gallery
2/8

Kiara Advani & Siddharth Malhotra

Kiara looks stunning in this backless black lehenga with a sleeveless blouse and V-patterned black and white skirt. Siddharth is complementing her outfit by wearing a striped black coat over an open button shirt, mixing festive with formal wear.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in ethnics - Photo Gallery
3/8

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Katrina looks like barbie in this pink saree with golden borders and floral detailing blouse. Vicky is balancing her outfit by wearing a golden beige kurta pajama, looking royal and cute.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in ethnics - Photo Gallery
4/8

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Anushka is wearing a dark blue suit with golden embroidery giving of rich festive vibes. Virat is matching her outfit by wearing a navy blue kurta with a golden dupatta draped in a manly style.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in ethnics - Photo Gallery
5/8

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi went all out in a deep red saree with a sleek jooda hairstyle and giving elegant vibes. Zaheer looks like a prince in the all white kurta pajama lead with a white ethnic coat.

Riteish Deshmukh and wife in ethnics - Photo Gallery
6/8

Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia

Genelia is glowing in the Barbie pink Georgette saree with minimal accessories. Ritesh is complimenting her outfit by wearing a black kurta pajama. It is ideal for couples who love to mix classy and cute.

ranbir kapoor and alia bhatt in ethnics - Photo Gallery
7/8

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Alia is wearing a blue anarkali suit with a long dupatta and bold red golden jhumkas. Ranbir looks sharp in the navy blue kurta pajama. It is a great outfit for those couples who want to coordinate colors without looking too identical.

8/8
