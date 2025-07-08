From Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma To Priyanka Chopra: Indian Celebrities Who’ve Lit Up Wimbledon Over The Years

- Home>
Wimbledon 2025 served up more than just thrilling tennis. It brought together sports and entertainment icons under one roof. Indian stars like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Rishabh Pant lit up the stands as Novak Djokovic staged a stunning comeback. Here’s a look at Indian celebrities turning Wimbledon into a style statement over the years.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma joined the star-studded crowd at Wimbledon’s Centre Court Monday to watch Novak Djokovic face Australian Alex De Minaur. Virat wore a tan blazer with a white shirt and tie, while Anushka impressed in a structured white blazer.
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took a break before the third Test against England by attending Wimbledon. Wimbledon’s Instagram showcased his sharp look in a striped suit and tie.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shine at Wimbledon 2025
Priyanka Chopra paused her 'Heads of State' promotions to attend Wimbledon 2025 in London with husband Nick Jonas. The power couple was spotted in the Royal Box at Centre Court.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Made Stylish Appearance at Wimbledon 2024
Actor Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon 2024.