LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma To Priyanka Chopra: Indian Celebrities Who’ve Lit Up Wimbledon Over The Years

From Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma To Priyanka Chopra: Indian Celebrities Who’ve Lit Up Wimbledon Over The Years

Wimbledon 2025 served up more than just thrilling tennis. It brought together sports and entertainment icons under one roof. Indian stars like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Rishabh Pant lit up the stands as Novak Djokovic staged a stunning comeback. Here’s a look at Indian celebrities turning Wimbledon into a style statement over the years.

By: Zubair Amin Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma joined the star-studded crowd at Wimbledon’s Centre Court Monday to watch Novak Djokovic face Australian Alex De Minaur. - Photo Gallery
1/4

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma joined the star-studded crowd at Wimbledon’s Centre Court Monday to watch Novak Djokovic face Australian Alex De Minaur. Virat wore a tan blazer with a white shirt and tie, while Anushka impressed in a structured white blazer.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma joined the star-studded crowd at Wimbledon’s Centre Court Monday to watch Novak Djokovic face Australian Alex De Minaur. Virat wore a tan blazer with a white shirt and tie, while Anushka impressed in a structured white blazer.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took a break before the third Test against England by attending Wimbledon. Wimbledon’s Instagram shared his sharp look in a striped suit and tie. - Photo Gallery
2/4

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took a break before the third Test against England by attending Wimbledon. Wimbledon’s Instagram showcased his sharp look in a striped suit and tie.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took a break before the third Test against England by attending Wimbledon. Wimbledon’s Instagram showcased his sharp look in a striped suit and tie.

Priyanka Chopra paused her 'Heads of State' promotions to attend Wimbledon 2025 in London with husband Nick Jonas. The power couple was spotted in the Royal Box at Centre Court. - Photo Gallery
3/4

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shine at Wimbledon 2025

Priyanka Chopra paused her 'Heads of State' promotions to attend Wimbledon 2025 in London with husband Nick Jonas. The power couple was spotted in the Royal Box at Centre Court.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon 2024. - Photo Gallery
4/4

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Made Stylish Appearance at Wimbledon 2024

Actor Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon 2024.

From Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma To Priyanka Chopra: Indian Celebrities Who’ve Lit Up Wimbledon Over The Years - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?