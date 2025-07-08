From Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma To Priyanka Chopra: Indian Celebrities Who’ve Lit Up Wimbledon Over The Years

Wimbledon 2025 served up more than just thrilling tennis. It brought together sports and entertainment icons under one roof. Indian stars like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Rishabh Pant lit up the stands as Novak Djokovic staged a stunning comeback. Here’s a look at Indian celebrities turning Wimbledon into a style statement over the years.