LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Asia Cup History

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Asia Cup History

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 9, with India facing the UAE on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the tournament, here’s a look at the five highest individual scores by batters in Asia Cup history, featuring legendary innings by Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, and more.

By: Last Updated: August 11, 2025 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Asia Cup History - Photo Gallery
1/6

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 183 runs off 148 balls against Pakistan in 2012 at Mirpur, hitting 22 fours and one six, the highest Asia Cup score.

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Asia Cup History - Photo Gallery
2/6

Babar Azam

Babar Azam smashed 151 runs off 131 balls versus Nepal in 2023, hitting 14 boundaries and six sixes with a strike rate of 115.26 in Multan.

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Asia Cup History - Photo Gallery
3/6

Younis Khan

Younis Khan played a valuable 144-run innings from 122 balls against Hong Kong in 2004, including eight fours and three sixes, showcasing his experience and skill.

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Asia Cup History - Photo Gallery
4/6

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 144 runs off 150 balls against Sri Lanka in 2018 at Dubai, hitting 11 fours and four sixes in a crucial knock.

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Asia Cup History - Photo Gallery
5/6

Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik’s quickfire 143 runs off 127 balls versus India in 2004 featured 18 fours and one six, contributing significantly to the Asia Cup encounter.

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Asia Cup History - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

The statistics and records mentioned in this article are based on data available as of August 2025. Player performances and records may change with future matches and tournaments. All information is intended for informational purposes only.

Tags:

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Asia Cup History - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Asia Cup History - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Asia Cup History - Photo Gallery
From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Asia Cup History - Photo Gallery
From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Asia Cup History - Photo Gallery
From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Asia Cup History - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?