From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Asia Cup History
The Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 9, with India facing the UAE on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the tournament, here’s a look at the five highest individual scores by batters in Asia Cup history, featuring legendary innings by Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, and more.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 183 runs off 148 balls against Pakistan in 2012 at Mirpur, hitting 22 fours and one six, the highest Asia Cup score.
Babar Azam
Babar Azam smashed 151 runs off 131 balls versus Nepal in 2023, hitting 14 boundaries and six sixes with a strike rate of 115.26 in Multan.
Younis Khan
Younis Khan played a valuable 144-run innings from 122 balls against Hong Kong in 2004, including eight fours and three sixes, showcasing his experience and skill.
Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim scored 144 runs off 150 balls against Sri Lanka in 2018 at Dubai, hitting 11 fours and four sixes in a crucial knock.
Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik’s quickfire 143 runs off 127 balls versus India in 2004 featured 18 fours and one six, contributing significantly to the Asia Cup encounter.
Disclaimer
The statistics and records mentioned in this article are based on data available as of August 2025. Player performances and records may change with future matches and tournaments. All information is intended for informational purposes only.