From virat kohli to Cheteshwar Pujara: Indian Cricket stars who retired in 2025
The year 2025 saw several iconic Indian cricketers bid farewell to the sport, including stalwarts of Test cricket, dependable wicketkeepers, reliable middle order batsmen, and women’s cricket stars. Their retirement not only marked the end of remarkable careers but also created space for the next generation of players to shine. This collective departure highlighted a significant transition phase in Indian cricket, closing and era resilience leadership, and legacy.
Virat Kohli- Exit from test cricket
Indian maestro Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket in May 2025. Despite sitting just shy of the 10,000- run mark, his aggressive style and unmatched record- over 9,200 test runs with 30 centuries- left an indelible mark on the game.
Rohit Sharma- Departure from red ball cricket
On the same night as Kohli, Rohit Sharma also announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on August 24, 2025. Known for his resilience in the middle order, he scored 7,195, runs in 104 Tests and amassed over 21,009 domestic runs.
Piyush Chawla- Saying goodbye to all formats
Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, part of India’s World Cup-winning squads in 2007 and 2011, retired from all formats in June 2025.
Varun Aaron- Fast bowler retires
Fast bowler Varun Aaron, limited to nine Tests and nine ODIs, retired from all cricket early in the year, around January 2025.
Wriddhiman Saha- Ending a Keeper's Journey
Long-serving wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, a fixture in India’s Tests and domestic scene, officially retired from all formats in February 2025.
Veda Krishnamurthy- Venus of women's cricket
In a heartfelt announcement, batter Veda Krishnamurthy retired from international cricket, expressing pride in her journey—from a small-town image to representing India over more than a decade.
Cheteshwar Pujara
Veteran Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on August 24, 2025. Known for his resilience in the middle order, he scored 7,195 runs in 103 Tests and amassed over 21,000 domestic runs.
